Square Enix Releases Special Triangle Strategy Steam Release Video

For a while, Square Enix has been embracing not just the modern RPG in terms of their library but going back to their roots to make the best sprite-based RPGs out there. They even helped create a new style of old-school RPG called 2.5 HD. It’s where you have sprites for the main characters, but the worlds, monsters, and more are sometimes rendered on a higher level to ensure the technology of the day is being used. It was first used for Octopath Traveler, which will be getting a sequel soon, and it was a huge hit. So then, they made another came with that style called Triangle Strategy, and it too was a hit on Nintendo Switch.

But now, the game has taken a turn to the port side of things, and on the 13th, it arrived on Steam for the first time, opening it up for new gamers to play it. Square Enix decided to celebrate it by making a short video detailing some of the things you can expect from it. You can watch it below:

Triangle Strategy is now available on Steam, but what’s so good about it? Here’s everything you need to know about the tactical RPG: https://t.co/kVpaVADXch



Let us know if you'll be playing it this weekend! pic.twitter.com/PFW8O7cssD — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) October 14, 2022

If you wish for a deeper explanation of Triangle Strategy, we can help you with that. The game is set in a land where three kingdoms are in the middle of an uneasy peace. You play as Serenoa Wolffort, the prince of a house that is a bannerman to one of the three kingdoms. Serenoa is fated to be wed to another kingdom’s princess to help further establish peace. However, because they can be married, one of the kingdoms moves against another and sets off a war.

Now, Serenoa, his allies, and his house must do all they can to stop the war and save the land. At first, that sounds like a basic RPG, but where this game shines is not just in its tactics-style combat but its ability to warp the story in multiple ways.

Because in the title, you’ll have multiple paths you’ll need to choose from at times, and you can only pick one route. But it won’t just be your path to choose. You’ll need to consult your allies on the Scale of Conviction and see what way they wish to vote on. You can sway them to your side if you have the correct stats and say the right things, but if you will, and enough people vote against you, your path will not be what you desire. The game has four different endings, so make your choices wisely.

Plus, as the video notes, you’ll have a large team of characters you can choose from and craft your own personal battle strategies. So if you never got to play the game on Nintendo Switch, fix that now by getting Triangle Strategy on Steam!

