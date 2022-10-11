Dead By Daylight Drops New Patch Notes Ahead Of Halloween Event

It’s not long until Dead By Daylight fully kicks off its Haunted By Daylight Halloween event and the game is getting ready for a fright-fest. The special seasonal activities get underway properly in a couple of days but Dead By Daylight is starting the festivities early today, thanks to a new update for the game and the addition of some brand new Halloween-themed store content.

New patch notes have been released alongside the new Haunted By Daylight store collections, which players can get their hands on as of today. Two creepy cosmetic collections have been added to the store. First up is The Hallowed Blight Collection which includes new very rare outfits for killers Albert Wesker (The Mastermind) and The Oni. Blighted Wesker looks truly gross and menacing, as does The Oni, whose Bursting With Fury outfit also looks suitably furious. In addition, The Tricks and Treats Collection is also new to the store as of today and features Halloween-themed outfits for survivors Dwight Fairfield and Jane Romero. Dwight Fairfield can obtain the very rare Toilet Paper Mummy outfit and Jane Romero can exude old-school style with the equally very rare Hollywood Glamor outfit.

In addition to these new cosmetics, Dead By Daylight‘s latest mid-chapter update goes live today, with some of the most notable patch notes listed below. For the full breakdown of what’s new and for specific details of bug fixes in the current update, you can check out the official website.

Dead By Daylight 6.3.0 Mid-Chapter Patch Notes

Features

Options Menu

Social and Privacy options are now located in the Online tab

Subtitle and Colorblind options are now located in the Accessibility Tab

The Accessibility and Online tabs are now available in the Options menu

Trials will now be forced to end after 1 hour or 5 minutes after the End Game Collapse has been triggered

Prestige Catch-Up: Characters who were level 50 and prestige 0, 1, or 2 as of the 6.1.0 release will receive 2 bonus prestige levels, as though they had been prestiged. (updated on Live Build 7th October)

Flashlight Adjustments

The Flashlight click speed is now slower. The sound effect has been adjusted so it matches the new speed.

To reduce strobing and the associated dangers regarding flash-induced seizures, Flashlights now have a slight delay imposed between switching them on and off.

Archives

Removed “press and hold” interaction on challenge nodes

Completed Challenges now remain in the Archives widget until either claimed or replaced.

A new Challenge Complete visual has been added to the archives widget’s minimized state to better convey when the challenge you are working on has been completed

New Challenge Slots in the Archives: Players now can select a Survivor and a Killer challenge at the same time.

Any challenges shared by both roles can also be assigned to the slot of your choice, or both slots, if desired.

Selecting a slot with an equipped challenge will navigate you to the respective tome and level of the equipped challenge.

Content

“Haunted by Daylight” Halloween event (starts October 13th 11 AM ET)

The Archives

Tome 13 – Malevolence tome (opens October 12th 11 AM ET)

“Haunted by Daylight” Halloween event tome (opens October 13th 11 AM ET)

The Hag now has new music

Optimization

Performance and under-the-hood optimizations done to the Huntress.

Small improvements to animations and textures in Archives.

Optimizations done to animations and audio.

Dead By Daylight is available to play now on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, the Microsoft Store, and the Epic Games Store.

