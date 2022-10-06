One Piece Odyssey Trailer Brings Fans Back To Alabasta

If you’re a fan of One Piece, then you’re definitely loving all the content being released currently. The manga is still going strong despite it (allegedly) getting closer to its finale. The anime will be getting a new movie on Netflix soon, and then there’s the upcoming video game One Piece Odyssey. This game will tell a completely original story set in the One Piece universe, but one that is canon to the extent that the series creator Eiichiro Oda is the one who penned this tale. That left many curious about what the game’s plot would be. The answers may be found in a new trailer that has come out today.

In the trailer title, “Alabasta,” the Straw Hat Pirates find themselves in the place they once traveled to and are eager to see their old teammate Vivi. If you don’t know, One Piece Odyssey features the pirates getting stranded on a mysterious island and losing their powers. Only as they go through their memories will they regain them. The Alabasta Kingdom is one location they’ll have to go to and relive to regain their powers and escape the island.

As you see in the trailer, Luffy and co. are curious about what this all means regarding suddenly being in Alabasta. Not only do they want to see Vivi again, but they also want to know if past events can change. A plot point that many fans of the anime will also want to know. While we don’t get that answer in the trailer, we see many intriguing things. Such as being able to control the different Straw Hat Pirates as they move around the kingdoms they’re in. Sanji, Roronoro Zoa, Nico Robin, and more will be controllable so that you can become your favorite Straw Hat Pirate!

We also see some teases for the big battles to come in the game. In the game, battles will be turn-based, so you’ll need to work alongside your favorite pirates to come out on top! The big question is, how many other memories will they have to overcome to regain their powers and get off the island? How many classic moments will the player relive as they try to help Luffy and his friends? You’ll have to wait until January 12th to find out.

In the meantime, if you need more content from the franchise, there’s the upcoming Netflix movie One Piece Film: Red that might help you out! The film focuses on a singing diva named Uta, who has a mysterious past, yet someone knows Luffy. She will reveal her major secret at an upcoming concert, but as you can bet, things don’t go to plan! Luffy must save his old friend and help her speak the truth. The movie will release next month on Netflix.

Source: YouTube