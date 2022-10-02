Will God Of War Ragnarok Come To PC?

One of the biggest debates amongst gamers is the topic of exclusivity. Presently, there are three major video game publishers, each with their specific consoles and lineups of IP, both 1st and 3rd party. The problem that some gamers have is that many of those IPs are console exclusives. Franchises like Mario, Ratchet and Clank, Halo, and more come to mind. Gamers don’t like this because they have to get multiple systems to play all the games they want. The exception to this rule in some cases is the PC. Because many 1st or 3rd party exclusives will start on consoles, then the teams will port to PC. Or, it will have a dual release on a console and PC simultaneously. The next big 1st party title to make that jump to PC might be God Of War Ragnarok.

That would’ve been unheard of at one point, as the original God of War saga was exclusive to the Playstation line. But recently, Sony has started to embrace the Steam platform and has slowly brought many 1st party titles to PC for gamers to enjoy. That includes the PS4 God of War that got a PC port earlier this year. The port was well-received, so gamers wonder if a repeat via God Of War Ragnarok is in the works.

According to a LinkedIn profile, that might be the case. The profile was for Jetpack Interactive, a group that helped the dev team at Santa Monica Studios port the PS4 game to PC. Their profile notes that the team “continues to work with Sony Santa Monica on the God Of War franchise.”

Is this a definitive confirmation of a port? Not exactly. But it does raise questions. For example, why would the Jetpack Interactive team still be working with Santa Monica Studios if nothing needed to port to PC? Sure, they could have earned the company’s respect and got brought in to help them with the new title, but this feels more in line with what they do.

As noted, the team did a great job porting the PS4 game. So why wouldn’t they be asked to do that again for the PS5 title? The only catch here is timing. While we did get a port of the 2018 game, it was four years after the release of the original. So since God of War Ragnarok is coming out in 2022, we might have to wait at least a few years to get the port on PC. Then again, now that Sony knows that the PC market could make them an extra profit, they could expedite things to make money faster.

Until Sony confirms this port is happening, it’s best to take rumors of a PC port with a grain of salt.

Source: ComicBook.com