Rumor: GTA 6 Hacker Sold GTA 5’s Source Code

A person has emerged who claims to have bought the GTA 5 source code, and is himself holding it up for sale.

Yesterday, the GTA 6 hacker, who went by the online handle teapot, pled not guilty after being brought to a special juvenile court in London, following his arrest. We had noted at the time that this hacker may not be the only person being investigated as the authorities, or the companies victimized by the latest rounds of hacking, had not been forthcoming in sharing more information about the hack.

The rumor today is before the hacker got arrested by the authorities, he was able to sell GTA 5’s source code, which he was also able to steal, to someone else

These two posts were shared from the private Telegram channel to explain the claim:

Post 1

“GTA 5 Source Code to sell, only serious offers to: @_ – he bought the source code from teapot on the first day

He is the one I said bought the source code from tea pot, he has all the proof, I verified even asked him specific files.”

Post 2

“This group is the only group where the leaker talked and he used it to sell the gta 5 source code as you can see in the message I’m replying to, that’s why it was easy to find someone who bought it, the leaker made sure to sell it before getting arrested and it seems this is one of the only people who managed to buy it from Tea Pot. And should my group not be enough credibility for you, I don’t ask you to trust me, VERIFY! @__ can prove it, and thanks to him the gta 5 source code is still for sale”

Now, GTA 5 and GTA Online has been hacked before. In fact, Rockstar already set a policy to ban hackers and modders from GTA Online as far back as 2015. However, if some of these same hackers had access to the game’s source code, they could do serious damage to Rockstar Games from this.

GTA 5 is one of their most successful and lucrative games, with its GTA Online proving to have been a profitable commodity for nearly a decade. It’s been so successful that Rockstar actually had to explain why they still had to make a GTA 6 at all.

Rockstar has declared that the leak of GTA 6 is not going to have any impact its development, but that should no longer be their primary concern from this recent hack. Their current profitability is now in question, if its possible that GTA 5 and GTA Online are now seriously compromised at a greater level than ever before. These games exist on seven different platforms, and the possibilities for privacy and user information compromises can be fatal for the company and their many partners for this game.

Investigations for this hack are ongoing and this definitely is not going to be the last that we will be hearing about it.

Source: Reddit