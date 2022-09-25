A Super Mario Maker 2 Player Spend 7 Years Making Super Mario Bros. 5

Super Mario Maker 2 is a fun game to play with your friends…but sometimes the game isn’t as exciting when you are all alone. Unless you are like this player that has a deep passion for Mario and its Super Mario Bros. 5 levels. Nintendo officially ended support for Super Mario Maker 2 earlier last year after the game had been released in 2019. However, this game is not dead yet, it still has many fans playing it and some even kick their playing experiences up a level or two…or forty.

One Twitter user under the name of MetroidMike64 is a fan of the game and spent 7 years of his life playing it. Not only that, he is a very gifted fan who didn’t just play the game, but he recreated Super Mario Bros. 5…it might not be official but it is pretty freaking cool.

MetroidMike64 said in one of his many tweets on his Twitter account, “I urge you to dust off your copy of Super Mario Maker 2 and try out my Super World. I’ve poured lots of blood, sweat, and tears into this over the past 7 years. I hope you enjoy this game as much as I have.” Isn’t this just remarkable? Take a look at the tweets MetroidMike64 posted below.

So I urge you to dust off your copy of Super Mario Maker 2 and try out my Super World. I’ve poured lots of blood, sweat and tears into this over the past 7 years. I hope you enjoy this game as much as I have.

Maker ID: 0G9-XN4-FNF pic.twitter.com/V2KPzak7Hk — Metroid Mike 64 (@MetroidMike64) September 25, 2022

Going back 7 years it all dates back to the release of the original Super Mario Maker game, and it includes 40 full courses spread across 8 worlds. There are 24 Super Mario World-themed courses, 14 that are based on Super Mario Bros. 3, 2 courses from Super Mario Bros., and it’s only made up of the retro Super Mario templates. Freaking cool, isn’t it?

MetroidMike64 has expressed that the gameplay is “classic Mario” vibes that he wants to make feel as if Nintendo had made it themself. The Maker ID code to play these courses is 0G9-XN4-FNF as you can also see in the tweet above.

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Maker 2 is a great game to have on family and friend game nights, at parties, or even alone in your bedroom. This game brings the feels of all the Mario games into one place right at the edge of your fingertips or on your TV screen. In Super Mario Maker 2, you can let your imagination go wild and make it your own. With hundreds of different tools, course parts, features, and selections, the possibilities for your levels are endless. You can unleash your creativity completely and create the greatest Super Mario levels and courses of your wildest dreams possible! Once you design your levels, you can even upload them for others to play as well if you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership. With the membership, you can download, share, and play courses online with your friends. There are over 100+ courses in the new single-player Story Mode as well. There are so many ways to play this game.

You can purchase Super Mario Maker 2 on the Nintendo eShop today.

Source.