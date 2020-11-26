Super Mario Maker For Nintendo Wii U Will Soon Be Removed Online

Nintendo’s mascot, Mario, has been around for decades. Mario is a household name and we’ve all played a few games featuring this iconic plumber. Of course, there might have been that itch from fans to craft up their own Mario game especially those earlier titles that featured a 2D side scroller. If you ever thought that you could make a great Mario game or even some levels then Super Mario Maker was likely an immediate interest.

The video game was quite the event when it launched. Fans were essentially given all the tools needed to craft their own Mario levels and games. It was a dream come true for some and over the course of its support, we’ve seen some incredible releases online. However, like all good things, it’s time to end support for Super Mario Maker. It looks like Nintendo is ready to pull the plug on this game for the Nintendo Wii U.

Beginning on 3/31, it will no longer be possible to upload courses in #SuperMarioMaker for #WiiU. Please see the link below for more information. Thank you to all the players for supporting the Wii U version of the Super Mario Maker game since 2015!https://t.co/aPtUh8QVd6 pic.twitter.com/bZahjD3yK7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 25, 2020

Since Nintendo Wii U wasn’t that console hit that they had hoped for, it looks like some of these iconic games for the console are being removed from the Nintendo eShop. This includes Super Mario Maker which will be removed from Nintendo’s online marketplace starting on January 12, 2021. This means that if you were considering the game purchase digitally for the Wii U then you don’t have too much time to sit around before Nintendo removes the game.

With that said, it does look like the game can be downloaded after that date if you had purchased a copy. However, it’s worth noting that on March 31, 2021, there will be some features removed from the game which includes the loss of the Super Mario Maker Bookmark. Again this is expected as the Wii U is quickly becoming a dated and even obscure console these days. Instead, the focus is on the Nintendo Switch which is still being supported along with Super Mario Maker 2.

