Halo Infinite Team Teasing “Something Big” For Multiplayer

When it comes to Halo Infinite, this is a game that was long-promised, highly-anticipated, and whether it’s good or not honestly depends on who you talk to. That might sound a bit mean, but it’s true. The game came out in multiple parts upon “launch”, including its multiplayer being free! The story campaign was pretty average when you look at reviews of it, and the things that have made the Halo franchise so long-lasting weren’t exactly present at first. By that, we mean the various features of the multiplayer like Co-Op, Forge Mode, and more. Fans have been asking for more, and hopefully, they might be getting that soon.

Word of this hope comes not from 343 Industries, who are the lead developers on the franchise, but rather the team at Certain Affinity. If you’re not familiar with that company name, they’ve been collaborators on major multiplayer titles like Halo and Doom in the past. It was confirmed earlier this year that they were working on Halo Infinite in some capacity, but to what end hasn’t been revealed yet.

However, in an interview, Certain Affinity CEO Max Hoberman made some clear teases as to the size, scope, and freshness of the content they were making:

“It’s something big and new for the franchise.”

To give it even more clarity, Hoberman noted that the team has been working on this for two years and that over 100 people are assigned to this particular project. Going even further to state that this is the biggest project that the team is currently working on. That does make it sound impressive, wouldn’t you say?

So let’s ask the question, “What are they working on?” Well, given the time that has been put into this “project” already, the people working on it, and the rumors surrounding the game at present, a battle royale mode wouldn’t be out of the question. Halo Infinite has been rumored to be getting a battle royale mode for some time, and since it would take a long time to make given the different elements of a Halo game, it would fit with the teases given.

Plus, a battle royale mode has never been in the franchise before, so that would track with “big and new for the franchise.”

It’s true that this hasn’t been confirmed yet, and it could be that they’re making something else entirely. Such as a truly new multiplayer mode for gamers to enjoy. The possibilities are potentially endless given the experience the team at Certain Affinity has.

If nothing else though, players of the title just want new content and experiences that will keep them coming back for more. So whatever this new content is, hopefully, it delivers that.

