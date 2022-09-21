Rainbow Six Siege May Soon Let You Play As The Undertaker and Becky Lynch

No word if they'll be doing any chokeslams or Bex-Plexes with them too

An image has leaked suggesting that Undertaker and Becky Lynch may soon become playable in Rainbow Six Siege.

This image, originally released on Telegram, show in-game models with fair likenesses of the two WWE superstars, wearing their signature wrestling outfits, but also armed with holsters and handguns. The speculation is that Undertaker will be a skin for Blackbeard and Becky will be a skin for Thorn.

Debuting in the 1990 Survivor Series, the Undertaker is one of the most enduring wrestling characters and high money draws in Vince’s wrestling promotion. Played by Mark Calaway, the Undertaker’s character had adapted through the years, to fit in with the various wrestling eras from the 1990s through the 2020s. Playing both hero and villain, main eventer and mid carder, his essential character of a seemingly undead competitor who could not be put down was the only thing that stayed constant about him.

Becky Lynch’s rise to prominence started relatively recently when she became the inaugural Smackdown Women’s Champion in 2016. However, Becky has actually been in the business since 2002. A serious head injury in 2006 forced her out of the ring for six years.When she finally signed up for WWE, Becky would find her greatest career success, including a notable dominant post Money In The Bank run in 2018, peaking in an episode of Raw. After getting struck by Nia Jax, giving her a concussion and opening her nose, Becky’s bold and bloodied reaction went viral and accelerated her jump to superstardom.

Blackbeard and Thorn may be physical matches to Undertaker and Becky, but their stories don’t quite line up to make them suitable to be skins for these characters. Read these descriptions straight out of Rainbow Six Siege itself:

“Specialist Craig “Blackbeard” Jenson has a commanding presence, complemented by a boisterous sense of humor and a booming laugh. Outside his operational role, Jenson doesn’t appear to take too many things seriously. He was relaxed and open throughout our conversation, describing himself as “gung-ho and an all-in kind of guy.” I have to admit I don’t hear “gung-ho” too often.”

“If ever you want to feel physically inept, shake hands with a farmer. At least that’s how I felt when I first met Specialist Brianna “Thorn” Skehan. In that brief instant I experienced a life’s worth of hard work, discipline, tremendous strength, and total control. I knew then and there she’d fit right in.”

Of course, wrestling fans and gamers may just appreciate the opportunity to get a little roleplay in with their favorite wrestlers. It would certainly be exciting if this becomes successful enough to let other wrestlers jump in to this tactical shooter universe. We’ve reported on some of Rainbow Six Siege‘s other unlikely crossovers, and you can read about them below.

Rainbow Six Siege is playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna, Google Studio, Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store, and Steam.

Source: VideoGamesChronicle