Bastard!! Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy Part 2 Trailer Revealed, September 15 Premiere Date

A new trailer for Bastard!! Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy Part 2 was revealed on Thursday. Episodes 14-24 will be released exclusively on Netflix on September 15. The first 13 episodes of the anime series were released back at the end of June and are currently available to watch on Netflix.

The anime series is a remastered version of the six-episode series that premiered back in 1992 with both based on the mana created by Kazushi Hagiwara. The heavy metal rock band Coldrain performs the opening theme song “Bloody Power Fame” for the series. The full opening is currently creeping up to 1 million views on the official Netflix Anime YouTube channel that you can watch below. The opening is directed and storyboarded by the director of the series Takaharu Ozaki (Girls’ Last Tour).

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy – Staff

As previously mentioned, Ozaki is the director of the series. Other directorial works of Ozaki include series such as Girls’ Last Tour and Goblin Slayer. He is joined by Yousuke Kuroda, who handles the series composition. Kuroda is most notably known for handling the series composition for widely popular anime series such as Trigun (1998), My Hero Academia (including the upcoming Season 6), Hellsing Ultimate, and most recently the original anime series Birdie Wing -Golf Girls’ Story-.

Sayaka Ono (Cap Kakumei Bottleman DX) is in charge of the character designs while Yasunori Ebina is the sound director for the series. Ebina has a lot of notable series under his sound director belt, including the entire Naruto series, the entire Date a Live series, Ranking of Kings, and even the award-winning movie Promare. Other popular series he worked as the sound director for are A Certain Magical Index, Fruits Basket, and Record of Ragnarok.

Others on the staff include Aiko Shinohara (Black Clover) in charge of color design, Raita Sunaga (Yasuke) handling creature designs, Junpei Takatsu (Cells at Work! Code Black) as the photography director, and Kazuhiro Inoue (Fate/Apocrypha) as the art director.

You can watch the official trailer for part one of the series below:

Bastard!! Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy Part 1 official trailer.

Cast

The following is the current cast list for Bastard!! Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy Part 2

Dark Schnieder is voiced by Kisho Taniyama (Chuuya Nakahara – Bungo Stray Dogs)

Gara is voiced by Hiroki Yasumoto (King – One Punch Man)

Tia Nouto Youko is voiced by Tomori Kusunoki (Makima – Chainsaw Man)

Lucien Renlen is voiced by Kanae Ito (Yui – Sword Art Online)

Kall-Su is voiced by Kensho Ono (Tetsuya – Kuroko’s Basketball)

Sheila Tuel Meta-Ilicana is voiced by Nao Toyama (Yui – My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU)

Abigail is voiced by Tomokazu Sugita (Gintoki – Gintama)

Arshes Nei is voiced by Yoko Hikasa (Rias – High School DxD)

Kai Harn is voiced by Shizuka Ito (Akeno – High School DxD)

Manga

As mentioned earlier, the anime series is based on the manga created by Hagiwara. The series began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1988, moved over to Weekly Shōnen Jump Specials quarterly magazine a year later, then back again to Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. Eventually, the series was moved to the seinen magazine Ultra Jump in 2000. The series released a total of 27 volumes with only the first 20 printed in English due to VIZ Media canceling its English publication in 2010.

The manga actually names spells and the like after some of the greatest rock bands of all time including Metallica, Judas Priest, and Guns ‘N Roses. But, after fearing lawsuits, VIZ Media, unfortunately, switched the translations in the English releases to names “similar” to the bands.

The high school dropout Higiwara made his debut with the series Binetsu Rouge in 1987 and Virgin Tyrant in 1988 (both serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump). From then on, Bastard!! became one of the best-selling manga series of all time with over 30 million copies in circulation.

Source: Official Twitter