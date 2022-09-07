Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Gets Blu-Ray Release Date

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was seen as a major risk for the franchise, and that fact comes straight from the creator of Dragon Ball himself, Akira Toriyama. For the last few movies, including the ones that helped spark the Dragon Ball Super anime, everything has been a focus on Goku and Vegeta and their adapting to new power levels and threats. But the newest movie was less about them and more about Gohan and Piccolo and how they could save the world when the “big guns” were away. This movie was also the first to be fully in 3D, and many wondered how that would look overall.

Turns out, fans liked everything just fine. While it won’t be the biggest anime movie ever, or even the biggest of the line in terms of its own franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero did very well at both the Japanese box office and the rest of the world. In fact, in the US, it’s already outgrossed what the previous movie did, showing just how much the US loves the series and wants to see more of it.

But, now the question becomes, “When can I watch it from home?” While it’s unknown where the movie might end up streaming service-wise outside of Crunchyroll eventually, we do know that there is a Blu-Ray release planned for the movie as revealed on Twitter.

#DragonBallSuperSuperHero 4K ULTRA HD Blu-ray/Blu-ray/DVD will be released in Japan on December 7!



Bonus content: https://t.co/kWugaQTt7D pic.twitter.com/zVKp7LRZ4m — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) September 7, 2022

We won’t lie, the covers for the Blu-Ray look pretty cool and emphasize the two major transformations that happened in the movie via “Piccolo Orange” as well as “Beasts Gohan.” Both of these helped turn the tables against Cell Max in the final fight in the movie.

To be clear, this is only the release date in Japan, it’s very likely you’ll have to wait a little longer for the movie in the rest of the world. That being said, that doesn’t mean it’s not something to look forward to when it comes out.

There was a lot to enjoy in the movie overall, especially if you’re a fan of the OG series as this brought back the Red Ribbon Army while also referencing past arcs like the Android Saga and the Cell Saga. Plus, we got to see Goku versus Vegeta training on Lord Beerus’ planet alongside Broly who’s still working out his “anger issues,” apparently. Even if it wasn’t your favorite, admit that this case will look fabulous on your shelf.

As for what happens next in the franchise, that is the mystery right now. There are rumors of a new web series happening, but that’s unconfirmed. Many want a new full-on anime to happen, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet either! So hold onto this movie–it might be all you get for a while.

Source: Twitter