Is Dragon Ball Super Getting a Web Anime?

To say that Dragon Ball Super fans are eager for what might come next would be an understatement. Audiences have been itching for confirmation about something pertaining to the true future of the series for literal years now. In 2018 is when the main anime ended via the Tournament of Power, the Broly movie followed and things got even more intense due to the revival of a beloved character. Then, just recently, the worldwide releases of the Super Hero movie wowed fans around the world, and people are still talking about it across the web. But in terms of a true series coming out next, there are only rumors.

This brings us to where we are right now. A new rumor implies that the Dragon Ball Super team is working on something, but not what the fans are likely expecting or craving–a web anime. This will not be a direct continuation of the main anime, but something else entirely. What’s more, they won’t be the standard episode length of about 23 minutes.

The rumor goes on to note that if things go well with the web series, a true anime could be made in the future. This isn’t exactly what fans were gunning for, but it’s better than nothing.

If part of this sounds familiar, it’s likely because you know of Dragon Ball Heroes, which is a completely non-canon and entirely multiversal story that has brought fans much enjoyment over the years. It too is a net animation that has been going on for a while due to its connection to the card game and video games of the same name.

The problem is that fans really do want to see the main anime continue, and after the success of Broly and Super Hero, you’d think that Dragon Ball Super would finally get the greenlight to go ahead and make the next step in its animation domination.

For example, the manga has done multiple arcs since the end of the anime in 2018, including multiple arcs that helped boost the power level of both Goku and Vegeta via Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego, not to mention bring new threats to the table like Moro, Granolah, and the Heaters gang. Oh, and Frieza is back once again and when they’re involved, you know things aren’t going to go well for the Z-Fighters.

True, they could go the movie route once again, but given recent events, fans are itching for more long-term action and not just a movie that will show up once every few years.

Toei Animation has not commented on this rumor as of yet, so we’ll have to stay tuned and see what happens next.

Source: ComicBook.com