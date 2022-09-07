PS5 Update V6.0 Now Live – Details Revealed

PS5 system update version 6.0 is now live for players to download and enjoy on their new-gen console! Today PlayStation revealed, via the PlayStation Blog that the update had gone live for all to access, with it having previously been available for PS5 beta participants prior to that point to iron out any kinks. The update includes 1440p HDMI video output, folders and new social features such as the ability to request a Share Screen from a fellow friend, easily view new friends’ profiles, and receive a notification to help you join a friend’s game more quickly from a party chat. In an attempt to assist players in comparing the difference between standard stereo audio, and the new-and-improved 3D audio, a feature has been added to the console that allows players to make that comparison as well.

The blog dives deeper into the update:

“YouTube Search through Voice Command (Preview)

Another feature we’re excited to bring to more PS5 players is the ability to search for content on YouTube through Voice Command (Preview). From anywhere on PS5, including during gameplay, you can say “Hey PlayStation, find [keyword] on YouTube.” The YouTube app will open and relevant search results will be shown.

Note: Voice Command (Preview) is currently available in English for PS5 players with accounts registered to the U.S. and U.K.

New PS App features

In addition to these PS5 console updates, we’re gradually rolling out some new features for PS App globally later this month, on iOS and Android:

Launch a PS Remote Play session through PS App

PS App users will be able to launch a PS Remote Play session directly from PS App on iOS and Android devices. To start, make sure PS App is linked to your PS5 console and your console is in Rest Mode. Then, select the “Play Using PS Remote Play” icon on a PS App game hub, and the PS Remote Play app will automatically launch the game. To enjoy this feature, make sure PS App and the PS Remote Play app are both installed on your mobile or tablet device.

Request Share Screen

Similar to the PS5 feature, PS App users will be able to request another party member playing on PS5 to start a Share Screen session, and then watch their friend’s gameplay from the app. This makes it even easier for you to stay connected with friends while you’re on the go.”

With rumours flying about Discords impending full integration following the console’s v7.0 update, and a reported March 2023 launch according to industry insider Tom Henderson, it’s clear that PlayStation are actively trying to tick all of the boxes that fans have been wanting to see ticked, bringing forward features that were beloved on the PS4, whilst also embracing the potential of the PS5, bringing in new features that previously weren’t possible.

