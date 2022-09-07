After leaks showed off a previously unrevealed white edition of the Xbox Elite Controller, we knew it was coming. But, we didn’t know that this would be an all-new packaging of Elite Controller. Microsoft has now fully unveiled the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core.

The “core” differentiates this as not only being an all-new version of the Elite Controller, but one that’s also targeted at money-conscious gamers.

Just like the other Xbox Elite controllers, the new Core model has been designed with “pro” gamers in mind. It still features a far more robust D-Pad (which is also still metal), advanced thumbsticks (which sport adjustable-tension), short-hair trigger locks, and custom button mapping (that can be saved to three profiles).

The Elite Core does come with less in the box, however. The full Elite controller comes with a charging dock, sets of 4 paddles, additional thumbsticks of varying lengths, and a standard-shaped additional D-pad, along with a carrying case for the whole set. The Elite Core will come with none of these; only the controller, thumbstick adjustment tool and a USB-C cable for charging. So, the additional accessories will have to be bought at an additional cost.

Essentially, this isn’t so much a new model of the Xbox Elite Controller – Series 2, it’s just a more streamlined box that ditches the extras to save the consumer a few bucks. It will retail for $129.99 USD, vs the full bundle which is $179.00 USD; that’s a $50 difference, which is enough for some games, or even an Xbox Game Pass subscription for even more access to games.

It’s available to pre-order via the official Xbox website.

Just like all other modern Xbox controllers, the new Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 – Core is compatible across the board with all Xbox One consoles, all Xbox Series consoles, as well as Windows PC. You can also play either wirelessly for 40 hours with its rechargeable battery, or go wired using the aforementioned USB-C cable.

As Microsoft announces this controller, some fans are wondering when the Elite Series 3 will come out; so far the company has had nothing to say about that.

Meanwhile, Sony is also taking a page out of Microsoft’s book its recent unveiling of the DualSense Edge for PS5/PC. Like the Xbox Elite Controller, the DualSense Edge sports extra functionality, extra buttons and a more premium design that’s been created to appeal to more hardcore gamers. Sony has not yet revealed a price for the DualSense Edge for a specific release date.

In Nintendo land, well-known accessory company 8BitDo also recently unveiled a similar pro-styled controller called the Ultimate Controller for the Nintendo Switch (and also PC). It boasts a lot of the same functionality as the Elite and the Edge controllers, all for a significantly cheaper price of only $69.99.

Source: Xbox