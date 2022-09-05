Rick and Morty Has a Fun Crossover with God of War Ragnarok

UpdatesRick and Morty Has a Fun Crossover with God of War Ragnarok Sep 5, 2022 Ryan ParrenoYou could call it Ragnarick and Morty. Rick and Morty shared a fun little crossover with God Of War Ragnarok on their official Twitter account. God of War Ricknarock #ad @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/jIn5lIGo5M— Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) September 5, 2022In the promotional video, Rick teases himself and Morty about entering the world of God of War itself, alluding to Kratos and his son Atreus. It also depicts an animated version of the Leviathan Axe.Rick and Morty does have its own game, Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-Ality on the HTC Vive and PlayStation VR. They have also officially been added as characters to Warner Bros’ free-to-play platform fighter, Multiversus. However, Rick and Morty is best known for their collaborations with other games. Each appearance seems just as unlikely as the next, including the likes of Rocket League, Rainbow Six Siege, and Death Stranding. Of course, that is in itself in the spirit of the animated series itself, which is replete with references and in-jokes to other media that it has both officially and unofficially collaborated with.What is unusual is for God of War to do this sort of collaboration. Originally launched in 2005 for the PlayStation 2, God of War‘s mature themes and subject matter made it unlikely to work with any comedy shows or cartoons in any official capacity. Kratos did make appearances in Soul Calibur Broken Destiny, Mortal Kombat 9, and Shovel Knight, but it wasn’t until the God of War reboot from 2018 that Kratos and his world seemed likable enough to be more amenable to crossovers like this.God of War Ragnarok will be released on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this November 9, 2022. In the meantime, Rick and Morty season 6 launched just yesterday on Adult Swim, and available on Netflix, HBO Max, and other platforms, dependent on your region.Source: IGN Share this article: Facebook0Tweet0LinkedIn0