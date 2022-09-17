My Dress-Up Darling Sequel Announced, Trailer Revealed

One of the most beloved series of 2022 is returning next year with a new season!

A new trailer and special illustration for My Dress-Up Darling was revealed as part of the sequel announcement during an event on Saturday. The upcoming season will be continue to be animated by Cloverworks and is set to premiere in 2023.

Special illustration by author Shinichi Fukuda.

My Dress-Up Darling Anime

The anime was first announced in Young Gangan magazine back in April 2021 and later premiered in January 2022. Season 1 of My Dress-Up Darling was directed by Keisuke Shinohara and animated by Cloverworks. Yoriko Tomita worked on both the script and series composition for the anime while Kazumasa Ishida took over the character designs for the anime.

The My Dress-Up Darling anime adaptation received praise from anime fans and websites everywhere. The first season received an impressive 8.32/10 rating on MyAnimeList, making it the fourth-highest-rated anime series of the Winter 2022 season. Over on the Anilist, the anime is currently ranked as the 3rd most popular series of the year behind Spy x Family and Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2 and is 10th highest rated with a score of 81%.

My Dress-Up Darling went on to win “Anime of the Season” for Winter 2022 at Anime Trending and 4th at Anime Corner.

My Dress-Up Darling Manga

Written and illustrated by Fukuda, My Dress-Up Darling began serialization in Square Enix’s Young Gangan in 2018 and has since become a hit seinen rom-com series. After the anime premiered in January of this year, the manga immediately skyrocketed a whopping 1.5 million in circulation the following month. Now, My Dress-Up Darling currently has over 7 million copies in circulation as of June 2022.

The series hasn’t become an award winner…yet. But the series has been recognized in different prominent areas. A year after its serialization in 2018, My Dress-Up Darling ended up being nominated in the “print manga” category at the Next Manga Awards. Then in 2020, the manga ended up placing third in Honya Club’s Nationwide Bookstore Employees’ Recommended Comics of 2020. The recommendation survey is collected from over 1,000 bookstore employees across Japan.

My Dress-Up Darling currently has 9 volumes published with the first 6 volumes printed in English under Square Enix as well. Volume 7 of the series in English is slated to release in January 2023. Chapters for the series are released monthly with chapter 81 being the latest chapter released. Other published works of Fukuda include her one-shot Heavy Mecha Blues (2009) and other manga serializations Shibaraku (2009) and Momoiro Meloik (2012).

Synopsis

A high school boy with a passion for traditional dolls and a talent for sewing gets roped into making cosplay outfits for one of the prettiest, most popular girls in his class! As the odd couple grows ever closer, they find themselves in ever racier situations! Manga synopsis by Square Enix

Source: Official Twitter