Is Behaviour Interactive Working On Its Next IP?

It looks as though Dead By Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive is working on a new game. That’s if a few recent job listings on the developer’s website are anything to go by. According to the company’s current vacancies, an “unannounced project” is currently in the early stages of development, with Behaviour Interactive looking to build a team of talent around it.

The Montreal-based studio has specifically listed a job description for a Console System Programmer, who it wants to employ to work on an “unannounced project”. This suggests that Behaviour Interactive is in fact, working on an entirely new IP, as opposed to any of its existing projects, such as Dead By Daylight or perhaps even the recently revealed post-apocalyptic title Meet Your Maker. The official description is somewhat confusing, though. It states that “Behaviour is seeking programmers to port a PC game to new console platforms and support first-party digital media entertainment service. The mandate is to build a version of the game that is ready for submission to the supported platform.” This does make it sound as though the potential candidate would be working on an existing game. However, the fact that the job is listed for an “unannounced” project gives us a bit of hope that the job is actually for an entirely new IP.

Other details in the job listing highlight some potential information about the new project. The Console System Programmer will be required to have “strong experience with Xbox Series S/X & PlayStation 5 console development,” which means that the unannounced title will almost certainly be for the current console generation as well as PC. Additionally, the successful candidate will need to have “experience with cross-platform multiplayer game development,” meaning that the potential new game will more than likely be a cross-platform multiplayer title. This would be well within Behaviour Interactive’s wheelhouse, in fairness, as Dead By Daylight operates on a similar basis.

In another, related job listing, Behaviour Interactive is also hiring for an Online System Programmer, again for the “unannounced project.” This job description appears to confirm that the project is in fact for a new game, explaining that “Behaviour is looking for an Online System Programmer, who will bring their expertise and rigour to our team, in order to develop our next IP!” In additional details, the Online System Programmer will be required to know solutions for making sure the game’s interface and backend systems cooperate smoothly, in order to implement features such as “inventory, achievements, and scoreboards” successfully. It also appears that the unannounced title will operate as a live service game, as it’s detailed in this job listing that one of the Online System Programmer’s responsibilities will be to “ensure robustness of the solution to be live and online all the time.”

While this is in no way any kind of official confirmation of a new game from Behaviour Interactive, it certainly seems to suggest that there could be one in the works. As to what it’ll manifest as, we’ll just have to wait and see. Until then, the studio’s newest project, Meet Your Maker, is set to launch in 2023. As a first-person building and raiding game, there’ll be plenty of player input in the post-apocalyptic action, as user-generated content will feature heavily as a gameplay component. It’ll be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC via Steam next year.

Source