Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Key Visual Revealed

A new key visual for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 was revealed on Saturday. Studio MAPPA will be returning to animate the upcoming season, making Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 making it the studio’s second announced project for 2023 (Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 being the first). Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 ran for 24 episodes between 2021-2022. The official Twitter for the anime posted back in February that a Season 2 was currently in production.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie

The recently released film became a box office monster grossing $166 million worldwide and earning $34.5 million at the domestic box office, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing anime film in US box office history. The film also surpassed the critically acclaimed Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time film to become the highest-earning film in Japan for the 2021 year and is now officially the 8th highest-grossing film of all time falling just short of Pokemon: The First Movie (1998), which grossed $163.6 million worldwide.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie will be available to watch on Crunchyroll worldwide on September 21.

Jujutsu Kaisen Manga

Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen began serialization in 2018 in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and has seen itself grow into one of the most successful series in manga history and by far the most popular manga to be released in the past 5 years. With chart-topping sales, an award-winning anime adaptation, and a movie that made box office history, Jujutsu Kaisen has proven you don’t need to win a bunch of manga awards to make it big.

As weird as that sounds, Jujutsu Kaisen has only won a single award since it began serialization and that was for the “Next Break” category at the 2019 Tsutaya Comic Awards. The series also won the 2020 Mandō Kobayashi Manga Grand Prix, but that’s simply an award given to whichever series Kendo Kobayashi likes the most that year. Despite the lack of awards the manga undoubtedly deserves, Jujutsu Kaisen currently has over 70 million copies in circulation as of July 2022.

Jujutsu Kaisen currently has 20 volumes published. US-based publisher VIZ Media licensed the series in 2019 and has since published the first 17 volumes with volume 18 set to release this December.

Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses… and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 snyopsis via Crunchyroll

Source: Official Twitter