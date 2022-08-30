New Games Set to Arrive on Apple Arcade Next Month

The artwork is taken from Shovel Knight Dig

When a new month is on the horizon it means one thing and one thing only for Apple Arcade fans… a brand-new collection of games will be heading your way, and September’s list features an incredibly varied selection.

Apple Arcade’s September line-up has been revealed, and some of the names that have been confirmed are Shovel Knight Dig, Horizon Chase 2, GRIS+, Garden Tails: Match and Grow, Farmside, and possibly the most unusual title of the whole lot, a quiz game called Hanx 101 Trivia from none other than actor Tom Hanks.

People familiar with Apple Arcade will know that the games available don’t usually consist of huge household names, that’s not the point of the service. Apple Arcade is a platform where you can try some of the more unknown games that get released, offering these titles a little more love than they originally received – we all need a bit more love, you know.

The biggest name on the list is Shovel Knight Dig, which was released back in 2019 and is co-developed by Yacht Club Games and Nitrome. Players control the Shovel Knight, who sets off on a tunneling expedition in pursuit of the notorious Drill Knight who has stolen all of his treasure. This game was Yacht Club Games’ star performer, with the company explaining that “the levels have been meticulously crafted, then stitched back together using special techniques for infinite replayability.”

One of the other heavy hitters in this Apple Arcade list is Horizon Chase 2, which is a brand-new release and the sequel to the very enjoyable Horizon Chase Turbo. Coming from the Brazilian studio Aquiris, this is the latest entry in the racing series and aims to be a classic fast-paced, easily accessible arcade racing game. It offers a unique art style aesthetic, a funky soundtrack, and an online multiplayer that can be used for all its game modes. Check out the latest trailer for the game below, to get an insight into what to expect.

Trailer for the upcoming Horizon Chase 2

Here’s the interesting one though, the game that has been on your mind since we mentioned it earlier – Hanx 101 Trivia. This game was created by the Oscar-winning actor so that he could share his love and passion for trivia, which is a testament to the actor’s personality and only enhances his likeability. Hanx 101 Trivia is developed by BlueLine Studios and will release on September 2. The game challenged players to either beat their own scores or challenge another competitor across a variety of quiz categories and game modes.

We promised you a varied collection of games, and that is what we delivered. If you are a regular user of the Apple Arcade platform then make sure you give these games a try, especially the Tom Hanks game, he created this just for you, it would be rude not to.

