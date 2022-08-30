Spotlight On Dead By Daylight And Resident Evil Crossover Project W

The latest expansion for the hit hide-and-seek horror game Dead By Daylight has launched today. The newest chapter, Project W, brings in a wealth of crossover content from one of gaming’s most iconic franchises in Resident Evil. From today, players will be able to experience the highs and lows of their favourite deadly action as either new Killer Albert Wesker or legendary Survivors Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers.

To celebrate the launch of Project W, Dead By Daylight has dropped a brand new spotlight video. Showcasing everything players can expect to encounter in the latest update for the hit game, the video also gives players a first look at the new characters in action. You can check it out in full right here before leaping into the fray as either The Mastermind himself or Medic Rebecca and loose cannon Ada.

The clip also gives players a look at the new playable map area of the Raccoon City Police Department. The former art museum and police station has had an overhaul, especially for the Dead By Daylight chapter. Players will be able to explore and hide to the best of their ability on two new maps in the iconic location. These will be the East Wing and the West Wing, where those surviving the threat of Albert Wesker will need to explore to stay alive as long as possible.

Those playing as Killer Wesker will need to get to grips with his skills and abilities as a medium-difficulty character. Wielding the biological weapon known as Uroboros, players will be able to stalk, capture and infect their prey with the use of the Virulent Bound speed-boosting ability. This will also infect fleeing survivors upon contact. Then there’s his grim-looking set of black tentacles that shoot forth from his arm, ready to grab and throw victims around thanks to his superhuman strength.

Survivors will be able to make use of some new items to fend off Wesker’s advances. In addition, some bonus content has also been thrown into the mix that fans may not have been anticipating. These include a number of new cosmetic items, including Legendary Cosmetics for Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy that bring Sheva Alomar and Carlos Oliveira into the action. Additional Resident Evil-themed cosmetic items that come along with Project W are as follows.

Albert Wesker (The Mastermind) – Albert Wesker (S.T.A.R.S.)

Ada Wong – Undercover Espionage

Rebecca Chambers – Cowgirl Outfit

Leon Kennedy – Detective Noir

Jill Valentine – S.T.A.R.S. Uniform

The Legion – Hunk

Feng Min – Jill Cosplay

Felix Richter – S.T.A.R.S. Uniform

For the full update on everything coming in the new chapter, check out the Project W release notes over on the Dead By Daylight website.

Dead By Daylight is available to play now on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC via Steam, the Microsoft Store, and the Epic Games Store.

