Here’s What’s In The Callisto Protocol Collector’s Edition

The hype surrounding the upcoming space horror adventure The Callisto Protocol is ramping up. Fresh off the back of last week’s latest look at the action during Gamescom, fans can now check out the game’s Collector’s Edition. The Callisto Protocol is due to be released on December 2, but those who want a complete feel for the mutated and gory horror hijinks can pre-order the Collector’s Edition now.

Those in the US will be able to get their hands on a number of unique goodies as part of The Callisto Protocol Collector’s Edition. It’s also exclusive to GameStop in the States, so if you’re lucky enough to be able to order a copy, you’ll be in amongst limited company. Prices vary a little depending on the platform you’re pre-ordering for. Those opting for the Collector’s Edition on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 can expect to shell out $239.99 for the bundle. For those on the current generation Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, it’ll cost another $10, for a total of $249.99.

What’s actually in the package though? The unique package deal offers some compelling items. Heading up the lineup has to be the ferocious and frankly awesomely-detailed statue of the game’s protagonist Jacob Lee fighting for his life against one of Black Iron Prison’s hideous Biophages. Also included in the Collector’s Edition is a physical copy of The Callisto Protocol, a #0 edition of The Callisto Protocol comic book, a steelbook case, a number of game-inspired collectable pins and some additional in-game content. This includes the game’s Season Pass as well as the Retro prisoner skins for both weapons and your character.

There seems to be quite a lot of bang for your buck in this Collector’s Edition. In contrast, the Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition has also been revealed in recent days, with some gamers being less than impressed at the collectable content on offer. For more on that, you’ll have to check out the lineup of items in the Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition yourself.

There’s no option to order the Collector’s Edition of The Callisto Protocol for PC, and there are some additional platform-specific benefits. Specifically, for those ordering for PlayStation consoles. These gamers will get additional in-game content in the form of an Exclusive Contraband Pack, although there’s no word as yet on what this actually includes. On top of this, PlayStation players will get access in advance to The Callisto Protocol‘s main story DLC, which comes as part of the Season Pass. This will be for 48 hours ahead of gamers on other consoles, which is a pretty nice benefit if you happen to be on PS4 or PS5.

The Callisto Protocol launches on December 2. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Source