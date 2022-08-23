Dragon Ball Super Voice Cast Talk Hopes for the Future

Anime fans are some of the most dedicated in the world. They will stick by their anime when it’s on, and they’ll mourn it when it’s off. They’ll also let you know if there’s something wrong with it, but in a more measured way. The Dragon Ball franchise is one of the longest-reigning anime fandoms out there, existing for decades through multiple iterations of the show, movies, video games, and manga. Dragon Ball Super has been drawing fan attention as of late, and the voice cast is happy to help fuel their hopes for the future.

In an interview, the voice cast of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie sat down and talked about not just the movie, but the potential for what comes next. This included the voice of Piccolo, Christopher Sabat, who noted that fans were very much ready for this movie to release.

“We’ve seen the fans that have been idling in place with their engines roaring, waiting for something like this to come along.”

He acknowledged that certain characters in the recent anime series were a bit underrepresented, no doubt meaning Gohan and Piccolo. Sabat noted that the film would fix it, and in the eyes of many, it did.

Sean Schemmel, the voice of Goku, was also there for the interview, noting that he was fine with Goku taking a back seat in the movie. To spoil it a bit, Goku has only a few minutes on screen throughout the entire film.

“The Dragon Ball universe is so rich with so many characters that it would be remiss if it didn’t focus on other characters, which is why it didn’t surprise me.”

All in all, the cast was not only fine with how the latest movie went, but they’re hopeful that more characters get the spotlight like this. If you recall the end of the Dragon Ball Super anime years back, it was Android 17 who saved the day and not Goku despite him pulling out Ultra Instinct. Fans are fine with focusing on others to an extent, and with the success of Super Hero, there might be more inclinations to try and move things forward in directions not named Goku and Vegeta.

The cast doesn’t know what comes next, but creator Akira Toriyama has said that he’s already working on whatever it is. It might not be too long.

Source: ComicBook.com