PlayStation Online Multiplayer Is Free This Weekend

PlayStation launches its Online Multiplayer Weekend, offering online multiplayer modes for all players. Everyone can play online multiplayer PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games, even without a PlayStation Plus subscription.

Between August 27 and August 28, all PlayStation users can access the online multiplayer mode of their favorite game for free. Outside of this weekend, players need a PlayStation Plus subscription to access the online multiplayer modes of PlayStation games.

The PlayStation Plus subscription exists in three tiers. They all offer online multiplayer, but players have to pay at least $9.99 per month to access it. This price is for the PlayStation Plus Essential, the cheapest subscription. Not only does it include online multiplayer, but it also offers monthly games and exclusive discounts.

The second PlayStation Plus plan includes everything from Essential and grants access to the Game Catalog. This catalog is similar to the previous PlayStation Now service, featuring hundreds of games to play. This subscription costs $14.99 per month. PlayStation Plus Extra also comes with Ubisoft+ Classics, a collection of various Ubisoft games ranging from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to Child of Light or Far Cry 3.

PlayStation Plus Premium is the biggest available subscription. On top of everything included in the other plans, it features game trials and cloud streaming for $17.99. The PlayStation Plus Premium subscription includes the Classics Catalog, a selection of over 400 games from all the generations of PlayStations consoles, from the original one to PlayStation 4 remasters.

For two days, players won’t need these subscriptions to access the online multiplayer modes of their games. Everyone will be able to access online multiplayer for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games.

This is not the first time PlayStation holds a free online multiplayer weekend. The last one dates back to May 28-29, and another one happened for Valentine’s Day.

Best Games to Play during the Playstation Free Online Multiplayer Weekend

This free weekend only applies to online multiplayer modes: it doesn’t bring any free game or any other bonus from the subscription plans. If you are not sure which game you should play, we have a selection of the best online co-op games for PlayStation 4. A lot of the new PlayStation 5 games coming out in 2022 also feature online multiplayer modes.

If you would rather avoid spending all your money on a new game that has online multiplayer modes, we also got you covered. Here are some of the best PlayStation 5 games available for free and the best games you can grab in the “Games Under $20” promotion that ends on August 30.

