32 Best Online Co-op Games For PlayStation 4

Gaming is sometimes best enjoyed with a friend or two. There are a number of great titles to have launched with cooperative gameplay, and if you’re in the market for a new title to enjoy with friends, check out our picks below. Make sure to check back often as we’ll continue to update this list in the future!

#32 Diablo IV

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: June 06, 2023

PC | Playstation | Xbox

As a game once said, “It’s too dangerous to go alone,” so why not take on monstrous hordes with friends? Diablo IV will let you do that!

While many hail Blizzard’s series for its single-player customization and gameplay, you can take things to the co-op and multiplayer level by making a party and traveling around the realm above and below. Whether you lead the part or are one of its key members, you’ll have to work together to defy the hordes of Lilith and other forces.

Will you be able to level up together and become an unstoppable force? Or will you all be beaten back until you “git gud”? Dive in and find out!

#31 Dead Island 2

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: April 21, 2023

Epicgames | Playstation | Xbox

It took years and multiple development studios to bring a sequel to Dead Island. Fortunately, the wait has ended, and you can dive right into Dead Island 2. The game takes place several years after the first installment, where we’re now dealing with a zombie plague outbreak in California. You’re just one of the unlucky few stuck in Los Angeles and on a journey to find an escape. Soon into the game, your protagonist will discover they are immune to the disease, and their blood could be the cure, but it’s a long way to reach an extraction point. Gameplay is similar to the first installment, focusing on melee combat. Fortunately, you can play this game online with friends. Currently, at the time of writing this description, Dead Island 2 supports up to three players online. All you need to do is reach about thirty minutes into the campaign before the cooperative mode opens up. From there, you and your friends can go through the storyline with progression carrying over to each player.

#30 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Developers: Infinity Ward / Beenox Inc.

Publisher: Activision Blizzard

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release date: October 28, 2022

The definitive FPS experience has returned, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II brings everything you want from the franchise and more. However, if you haven’t picked up the game yet, you’re missing out on the intense matches and gunplay that have made this series legendary. Also, you’d be one of the few that hasn’t gotten the game, as it’s gotten incredible sales.

Whether you focus on the single-player campaign that continues the modern saga or jump into the multiplayer, you’ll have plenty to do. But don’t get cocky. There is always someone better than you, and you never know when that next bullet will hit you.

#29 Evil West

Developers: Flying Wild Hog

Publisher: Focus Entertainment / Focus Home Interactive

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release date: November 22, 2022

They say the west was built on legends, but we’re pretty sure that vampires didn’t factor into those legends! However, if you play Evil West, you’ll see a version of the Wild West where vampiric nightmares are everywhere, and you’re one of the few that can stop them.

Trained to be a vampire hunter and armed with numerous tools to take them out, you’ll go across the US to stop their blood-sucking ways from spreading! First, fight monsters in intense combat, then level up your gear so you can take on bigger threats.

If you don’t think you can do it alone, bring a friend for co-op and kill them together!

#28 We Were Here Forever

Publisher: Total Mayhem Games

Developer: Total Mayhem Games

Platform: PS4, XBO, PC, X/S, PS5

Release Date: May 10, 2022

Within the realm of We Were Here Forever you will find, well, you. As well as another person next to you. Both of you are trapped within the infamous Castle Rock. But here’s the question, how did you get there? Furthermore, why are you there at all?

You have no idea, and as a result, you’ll need to go and make it through the castle’s depths, solve puzzles, find clues, and then make it out into the wilds of Antarctica to try and truly escape.

But leaving Castle Rock will only be part of your adventure as you’ll see. So dive deep and see if you can figure out the mysteries of We Were Here Forever.

#27 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Publisher: 2K Games

Developer: Gearbox Software

Platform: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: March 2022

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a rare find in terms of co-op games, in that it offers both online multiplayer as well as local split-screen co-op for console players. It even supports four-player split-screen on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in addition to online co-op and crossplay. The level of challenge presented by the game’s enemies increases with the size of your party to ensure that gameplay is ultra-engaging as you progress through the Wonderlands.

#26 Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

Developer: Crystal Dynamics

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: December 9, 2014

The sequel to Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris offers a new action-adventure romp for a group of friends to experience together. This non-linear arcade-style action-adventure title follows Lara Croft, Carter, Isis, and Horus as they set out to defeat an evil deity known as Set.

Played in an isometric camera view, up to four players can join to progress through the narrative campaign which involves plenty of combat and puzzle-solving. Will you find an in-depth experience like past Tomb Raider titles such as the 2013 reboot Tomb Raider or its follow-up Rise of the Tomb Raider? No. Instead, this is an arcade-style experience. If you’re on the fence, know that it recieved plenty of positive feedback from fans and critics alike following its release.

#25 Far Cry 6

Developer: Ubisoft Toronto

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release: October 7, 2021

As expected, Far Cry 6 includes a full co-op campaign, allowing players to explore Yara with a friend from the beginning of Dani Rojas’ journey until the very end. As with Far Cry 5, multiplayer is fully drop-in, drop-out, and friends can also play Special Operations together, making for a much richer experience. You can also turn on friendly fire at your own risk.

#24 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platform: PlayStation 4, PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: February 4, 2022

Dying Light 2 has quickly become one of the most popular zombie games on the market, with fast-paced gameplay mechanics and a massive activity-filled world. It’s always a good idea to have a buddy around to watch your back, and unlocking the title’s co-op content after completing the intro and tutorial opens plenty of new possibilities. Up to four players can get together for some butt-kicking action, and having a friend around to rez you can prove helpful late-game.

#23 The Ascent

Developer: Neon Giant

Publisher: Curve Games

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release: July 29, 2021

Made by just 12 developers, cyberpunk-themed action RPG The Ascent takes place in a futuristic dystopian world called Veles, controlled by a powerful megacorporation. Players assume control of a worker enslaved by the company and must stop other factions from seizing control after The Ascent Group finally collapses. Finding a modern game with couch co-op is a rarity, and online play is also supported for those living far from friends. Navigating this massive alien world is just more fun in a group.

#22 Back 4 Blood

Developer: Turtle Rock Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release: October 12, 2021

Back 4 Blood is great to play with friends, but it’s also a great way to make some new ones. With the introduction of the game’s new Stay Together feature, players can keep hanging around with others met in matchmaking for the long haul. Turtle Rock Studios founder Mike Booth set out to make a fun co-op game from the beginning, and he succeeded.

#21 Fortnite

Developer: Epic Games

Publisher: Epic Games

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, XBO, iOS, Android

Release: 2017

When it comes to battle royale titles, there are more than a handful that comes to mind in 2022. One of the most popular titles available is Fortnite, which, despite having been released in 2017, is still quite popular today. The title has had countless crossover events introducing other IPs in the form of new characters, costumes, and themed maps. This game is available for multiple platforms and is crossplay friendly, so even if your friends are not on a PlayStation 4, you can still connect with them online.

#20 A Way Out

Developer: Hazelight Studios

Publisher: EA Originals

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: March 23, 2018

A Way Out is an action-adventure journey from Hazelight Studios. This will be the second video game directed by Josef Fares who you may know from his previous title, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

A Way Out is a unique action-adventure title when compared to other selections on this list as it requires two players to be engaged at all times to progress. Whether you play locally or online, the display will be split to showcase both players as you work together to successfully escape your incarceration. Both character stories will be told simultaneously and while one character may be in a cutscene, the other will be able to freely move and execute their tasks, making it a game with a heavy focus on teamwork.

#19 Call of Duty Zombies

Developer: Sledgehammer Games

Publisher: Activision

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: November 3, 2017 (COD: WWII)

A number of Call of Duty installments offer a fantastic co-op multiplayer game mode called Zombies. Players are often tasked with surviving a wave of zombies and must work together in order to complete tasks or unlock new areas of the map.

Regardless of the installment you decide to play, the game mode sees players enduring waves of zombies while completing objectives. Many players claim that Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops III have the best Zombies modes, so get shooting.

#18 LittleBigPlanet 3

Developer: Sumo Digital

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Platforms: PS3, PS4

Release: November 18, 2014

Currently the last installment to the LittleBigPlanet main series, LittleBigPlanet 3 offers gamers a fun puzzle-platformer to enjoy with a friend. Overall, the game follows the same gameplay mechanics as the past two main entries.

The third installment brings in three additional characters, each offering their own unique abilities that will come into play as you solve certain puzzles throughout the campaign.

Luckily, if you complete the game, the development team has allowed user-created levels to be uploaded. Likewise, players are able to craft their own levels and upload them for other gamers to enjoy.

#17 Far Cry 5

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: March 27, 2018

Within the narrative, Far Cry 5 pins players against Joseph Seed, a leader of a cult who has forced his way into controlling Hope County. As more innocent civilians become trapped and forced into submission under Seed’s rule, only a handful of resistance members stand between the madman and his reign.

Just as before, players can expect a first-person shooter set in an open-world environment to explore either on foot or by vehicle. The campaign can be experienced both as a single-player experience or through cooperative multiplayer. The title also contains a map editor where players will be able to build maps with objectives to complete after gamers finish the main campaign.

Players can also enjoy Far Cry New Dawn. We won’t spoil anything here regarding the story, but this game takes place after the crazy ending you’ll see in Far Cry 5. For those of you who enjoyed Far Cry 5, you’ll find much of the same in Far Cry New Dawn, along with cooperative gameplay.

#16 Helldivers

Developer: Arrowhead Game Studios

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS3, PSV, PC

Release: March 3, 2015

Helldivers is set far in the future. A specialized combat unit known as the Helldivers are sent out to retrieve technology, fight off enemy alien species, and take on any other activity that the government feels is important to mankind’s freedom.

While the game does feature a single player campaign, the development team focused on making a more enjoyable multiplayer aspect. Combat is chaotic and does include friendly fire, meaning that players will have to carefully plan out every move to avoid battering their buddies.

#15 Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Developer: Gearbox Software

Publisher: 2K Games

Platforms: PS4, XBO

Release: March 24, 2015

Whether you enjoyed the Borderlands franchise or you’re new to it entirely, we’d suggest Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. This is a compilation of the series including Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

The Borderlands series features some of the best FPS gameplay around and is the most fun with another friend along for the ride. You can expect remastered graphics along with options for four-player split-screen gameplay as well. If you like ridiculous characters and tons of unique loot, don’t miss this one.

#14 Rocket League

Developer: Psyonix

Publisher: Psyonix

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: July 7, 2015 (PS4)

It doesn’t take very much to describe Rocket League. The game quickly exploded in popularity when it launched back in 2015 and its popularity still holds strong to this day.

Essentially, Rocket League is a soccer title played with fast vehicles that can launch into the air to either block or knock the ball into a goal post. After being out for a number of years now, the game still continues to thrive with a passionate community of players.

#13 Destiny 2

Developer: Bungie

Publisher: Activision

Platforms: PS4, PC, XBO

Release: September 6, 2017

Bungie’s Destiny franchise is heavily focused on cooperative play with friends as you progress through the campaign. The latest installment, Destiny 2, brings in a whole new campaign, Exotic Weapons, Crucible Maps, Strikes, Raids, and more.

A quick turnoff for some gamers may be the repetitiveness present in Destiny 2 as there is plenty of grinding involved. The casual gamer seeking a narrative journey to enjoy on their own time might want to pass this franchise up.

#12 The Division 2

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia

Release: March 15, 2019

The Division franchise is aimed at players wanting to play online. In 2019, we received the second installment and for the most part, there has been some give and take. Some feel that the setting was a bit of a step-down, though it’s clear that the development team made an effort to improve the overall gameplay. As you make your way through Washington D.C. you’ll find yourself engaging in engaging gunplay, and enemies no longer feeling like sponges absorbing bullets.

While the game launched in 2019, it’s still a blast to play in 2022.

#11 Divinity: Original Sin 2

Developer: Larian Studios

Publisher: Larian Studios, Focus Home Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: August 31, 2018

Divinity: Original Sin 2 takes place after the first installment. During a time of wars and religious persecution, Bishop Alexandar the Innocent declares all Sorcerers to be criminals. Now, a group of four Sorcerers set out on a journey to defeat the Bishop. Players can embark on this epic quest as a group, and the story will have you coming back for more. It’s worth noting that this is a turn-based combat RPG which may be a turnoff for some gamers.

#10 Minecraft

Developer: Mojang Studios

Publisher: Mojang Studios

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: September 9, 2019 (PS4)

Minecraft continues to inspire gamers around the world, inviting players to enjoy endless crafting and exploration in a randomly generated world. The game has been around since 2011 and tasks players with surviving in a pixelated block world. In order to do so, the game has players seeking out various resources while building a shelter to protect them from the enemies that spawn in the world. Minecraft is fun for gamers of any age, so jump in today!

#9 Diablo III

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS3, X360, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: August 19, 2014 (PS4)

The third installment of the Diablo series by Blizzard Entertainment made its way to PC and consoles a decade ago, yet the game remains just as popular today as fans wait for the release of Diablo IV. Playing out much like its predecessors, gamers pick one of six possible character classes and begin their epic journey, taking on quests and finding precious loot.

The game works best when you gather a group of friends to progress through this classic RPG hack-and-slash title.

#8 Call of Duty: Warzone

Developer: Infinity Ward, Raven Software

Publisher: Activision

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: March 10, 2020

The battle royale genre has taken the video game industry by storm. One of the most popular in recent memory is Call of Duty: Warzone released in March of 2020. This is your typical battle royale set within the Call of Duty universe. Players have the ability to customize their character and loadouts a bit before dropping into a massive map and trying to demolish the competition.

Like other games in the genre, players will be exploring the map, gathering resources, and fighting off other players. There are a few different game mode options allowing you to play solo or in duos, trios, or quads. The development studio has been updating the game regularly to ensure that bugs are fixed as soon as possible.

#7 Overwatch

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: May 24, 2016

Overwatch, developed by Blizzard, is one of the most popular team-based multiplayer hero shooters around. Despite being six years old, it pulls in an incredible number of players daily.

A variety of game modes allow players to tweak their role, character class, and strategy within the team. Unfortunately, there’s no dedicated single-player game mode as the game focuses exclusively on multiplayer action. With that said, if you have a few friends who enjoy competitive FPS titles then this is a must-have. Overwatch 2 is scheduled to release in 2023 and will be free-to-play.

#6 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 25, 2022

While many of you might have too much pride to play Elden Ring in co-op, it is an option for you and thus it makes this list.

Mainly because there are now items in the game that you can use to summon multiplayer helpers. There are also mods that will let you do seamless co-op but we’ll just let that sleeping dog lie for now.

The point here is that you CAN roam the massive world and beat bosses with friends. You might actually find this makes the game easier as you’ll have twice the ability and strength than you would’ve had on your own.

Or you an just ignore us and try to do everything yourself, again.

#5 Monster Hunter: World

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Release: January 26, 2018

Platforms: PS4, XBO, PC

The Monster Hunter franchise is consistently growing and with each new installment, a number of new gamers find themselves growing obsessed with the world that Capcom has crafted. Monster Hunter: World marks the fifth main installment of the franchise and managed to start a Monster Hunter revolution around the world.

In the record-breaking title, Capcom included larger maps, a more seamless experience between zones, and the ability to hunt with friends. Outside of the offline campaign, the game allows four-player online co-op play.

#4 Borderlands 3

Developer: Gearbox Software

Publisher: 2K Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia

Release: September 13, 2019

In 2019, fans finally got the next mainline installment of the Borderlands franchise. Borderlands 3 launched with a plot aimed around stopping Troy and Tyreen Calypso from taking over the power of the Vaults scattered across the galaxy. If you played the previous installments, you’ll feel right at home.

This title is still very much a loot-driven FPS where players can team up in parties of four and go through plenty of wacky quests while gathering new gear and fighting off hordes of enemies.

#3 Grand Theft Auto Online

Developer: Rockstar North

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Platforms: PS3, PS4, XBO, Xbox 360, PC

Release: November 18, 2014 (PS4, XBO)

Grand Theft Auto V is a massive hit, and despite being over a decade old, the game’s community is very active. When the title first launched, it was a standard third-person open-world experience filled with crime and chaos. However, when it came to newer consoles, the development team over at Rockstar Games tossed in a new element: the ability to switch to a first-person perspective.

The online game community for Grand Theft Auto Online is extremely active and you won’t have any trouble finding players to enjoy the game with in 2022. Whether that is gathering a crew complete online campaign missions with, race against, or roleplay with, you’ll undoubtedly have plenty of chaotic fun.

#2 Apex Legends

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: February 4, 2019

Much like Fortnite, Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale. Respawn Entertainment kept this game a secret, but upon release, it gathered millions of players within the first week.

The game focuses on teams of three, and players can choose from a number of heroes, each with unique skills. If you enjoy the Titanfall series, you’ll enjoy the fact that this game is set in the same universe. Apex Legends takes place approximately thirty years after the events of Titanfall 2.

The game is currently a huge hit, and you’ll find a massive community actively playing at any time of day. Best of all, if you have a few friends, you can easily start a squad together for online matches.

#1 It Takes Two

Developer: Hazelight Studios

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release: March 26, 2021

In 2021, it was impossible to avoid It Takes Two. The indie title managed to snag Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021, wowing audiences around the world. A game that can only be played in co-op mode, players who don’t own the game can join a buddy who does for free using It Takes Two’s unique friend pass. The indie title tells the story of married couple Cody and May, who must regain their bodies after being transformed into dolls. To do this, they need to mend their fractured relationship–and that’s never easy.

Bonus Games

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Developer: Cold Iron Studios

Publisher: Cold Iron Studios

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release: August 24, 2021

Gather a Fireteam of up to three players to get out there and kick some ugly alien butt in this oft-forgotten title. The universe of the Alien franchise needs little introduction, but plenty of fans may have skipped over this third-person survival shooter. With over 20 enemy types, players can choose from five unique classes, including Demolisher, Technician, and Gunner. There’s plenty to love here, especially for long-time fans.

Hidden Agenda

Developer: Supermassive Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4

Release: October 24, 2017

Hidden Agenda is a crime thriller developed under Supermassive Games. The title was released back in 2017 and sees players take control of Becky Marney and district Attorney Felicity Graves who are on the case of finding the serial killer The Trapper.

This is a short game but it does offer a PlayLink feature, allowing other gamers to join in and vote on decisions that could alter the game. While technically not online-based, players will need to be connected to a network in order to enjoy the PlayLink feature. Regardless, this is still a fun game to try out with a friend. Best of all, because it’s a shorter title than most, you can get it at a low price.

Broforce

Developer: Free Lives

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: PC, PS4, NS

Release: March 1, 2016

Broforce is an explosive four-player co-op platformer that follows a group of badasses inspired by action movie heroes such as Bro Hard, Rambro, and Indiana Brones. Players will be clearing out freedom-hating terrorists as they liberate innocent civilians. This is one title well worth playing with a group of close friends.

Each character offers a unique attack to use against the enemy making it worth progressing through the game to unlock new heroes. Players are able to create maps and share them online, so there is a massive library of maps to download after you complete the campaign.

The game used to have regular updates that would bring in even more characters and film adaptations, but these have ceased. Even still, if you enjoy action-focused retro games like the Contra series, you’ll feel right at home with this title. Since then, the development team has gone on to bring out Gorn and Genital Jousting through Devolver Digital.

Strange Brigade

Developer: Rebellion Developments

Publisher: Rebellion Developments

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: August 28, 2018

Rebellion Developments has been around for over twenty years and has launched a number of game titles such as the Sniper Elite series. Their latest work is Strange Brigade, a cooperative third-person shooter filled with both puzzles and survival horror elements.

The title takes place in the 1930s. The British Empire has established a fearless group known as the Strange Brigade. Players are tasked with seeking out a number of strange and supernatural areas to uncover what lies within. Because of the hostilities that lurk within the map, you’ll need to carefully work with your team and scavenge for useful items.

Friday the 13th: The Game

Developer: IllFonic

Publisher: Gun Media

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: May 26, 2017

Friday the 13th: The Game can support up to eight players, seven of which are camp counselors while one will take on the role of Jason Voorhees. There are two end goals of the game: the players will work together in order to defeat Jason while the main enemy player will search and slaughter the hidden camp counselors.

Intended for players to use their microphones within the game to communicate, camp counselors are only able to hear each other when they are nearby or through the use of a walkie-talkie. This system helps add some suspense, especially with Jason capable of moving around the map much more quickly.

Even if this game doesn’t offer new content in the future, players can still find plenty of enjoyment whether playing with friends or other players around the world.