43 Best PS4 Action RPGs You Have to Play

Role-playing games can be an absolute timesink. Likewise, the hack and slash genre can be great for stress relief, but they may lack the depth of character progression that many gamers seek. Thankfully, this is where the hybrid action RPG comes in. Combining tenets of both, the ARPG can be seen as a progression of the slower-paced genre. The RPG side still brings character leveling, customizable equipment, and depth otherwise seen in the likes of, say, Devil May Cry. The action side brings frenetic combat, exhilarating action, and a sense of excitement that is lacking from turn-based combat. Here are our top picks for the best PS4 action RPGs that you should pick up as soon as possible.

#43 Dead Island 2

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: April 21, 2023

Epicgames | Playstation | Xbox

Are you ready to face the dead once again? In Dead Island 2, you’ll be put in Los Angeles after a zombie outbreak gone wrong, and it’s up to you to survive. Survive Los Angeles-style that is! You’ll have the option to go to numerous parts of LA and see how bad each section is. Then, when you find the zombies, you can beat them up in numerous ways, including using the environment to your advantage to wipe them out! Plus, since this is LA, you’ll have the chance to meet up with celebrities and see how they’re faring in this zombie apocalypse!

#42 Hogwarts Legacy

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S – February 10, 2023

Release Date: (PS4 Xbox One – May 05, 2023) (Switch – July 25, 2023)

Steam | Playstation | Xbox

There is much ado about Hogwarts Legacy, and for a good reason. The title has been anticipated for quite some time, and you’re undoubtedly ready to begin your magical adventure! But no matter what you decide, you must be prepared for magical combat! First, learn spells from your teachers, other students, or books in the library. Then, battle against other houses in duels, against mighty magical creatures, or even against some who stand in your way! Will you use your magical capabilities for good? Or will you venture down the path of a Dark Witch/Wizard and use the Unforgivable Curses to obtain power and glory? It’s your choice.

#41 Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Platforms: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release: December 13, 2022

Are you ready to go back to Midgar? While we await the continuation of the remake, why not dive into the prequel that helped set everything up?

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a remaster of the PSP title that starred Zack Fair. Zack is a member of the Shinra SOLDIER program and will soon be the catalyst for everything that will occur with Cloud Strife, Aerith, Sephiroth, and more.

Experience the beginnings of one of the best RPGs ever made and see how the game has improved since its PSP birth. The game holds up today thanks to its improvements, so don’t miss out!

#40 Code Vein

Developer: Bandai Namco

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Released: 2019

There’s been a lot of variants on the Souls formula, from grim to sci-fi, so it made sense that there would be an attempt on every angle. It was only inevitable that we’d get “Soulslike but anime,” with Bandai Namco leading the small cavalry charge. The plot is a little too wacky to break down here, but Code Vein does offer some of the brightest and best combat this side of a Dark Souls system. There are a lot of extraneous pickups to wade through, but when players figure out how to refine their build, Code Vein feels as over the top as an episode of Dragon Ball Z in terms of combat.

#39 Torchlight 2

Developer: Runic Games

Publisher: Runic Games

Released: 2012

Another top-down action RPG, Torchlight II changes the formula up by being randomly generated. While roguelikes are more common nowadays, they were few and far between in 2012. Initially planned as an MMORPG, Torchlight II became both single and multiplayer instead, to the delight of many. The game offers four classes to play, and each class contains skill trees, allowing for more variants on character builds as players hack and loot their way through the procedurally generated dungeons. It may be one of the oldest games on this list, but it still holds up to this day.

#38 Persona 5 Strikers

Developer: Omega Force

Publisher: SEGA

Released: 2021

Raise your hand if you thought this sounded like a football tie-in to the popular JRPG series. Instead, Strikers is a spin-off that still keeps its hand in with the gameplay that bore it. Well, to a degree.

Rather than the traditional Persona gameplay, Strikers instead blends Dynasty Warriors-esque combat scenarios into the mix. Gone is taking turns, switching the focus to bigger battles against multiple enemies. It’s as odd as one can expect from a Persona game, this time going for massive spectacle over…well, the usual weird spectacle that Persona brings.

#37 Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Developer: Fatshark

Publisher: Fatshark

Released: 2018

Vermintide 2 is a co-op-focused game that is played from a first-person perspective. Set in the Warhammer universe, players battle alongside one another against the Chaos army and a race of rat-people known as the Skaven. You have the ability to choose from five different characters and fifteen different classes that each have their own unique set of skills and abilities for you to scroll through. After battling it out with your friends, you can take advantage of loot at the end of each mission, using it to beef up your characters and increase your ability sets. This is another game that benefits greatly from its DLC, so expect to see even more classes in the future as more content gets released.

#36 Borderlands 3

Developer: Gearbox Studios

Publisher: 2K Games

Released: 2019

The latest game in the Borderlands series, Borderlands 3 takes the mobility of current generation shooters and throws them into the familiar art style of Borderlands. If you have played any of the Borderlands games you’ll know what to expect. Kill, loot, level up, and repeat.

Taking place after the events of the second Borderlands game, four new vault hunters land on Pandora to meet one of the vault hunters from the first game: Lilith. The game is filled with familiar characters from the previous games, has a bazillion guns in it, and is a sure-fire win for fans of the series. It may not have the narrative power of Borderlands 2, but it looks fantastic and is a great title to play with friends.

#35 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Released: 2019

The Division 2 takes place in an open-world Washington DC experiencing a civil war between the survivors of the events from the previous game as well as bands of marauders and bandits. Players can enjoy an online experience with friends in different modes that include Dark Zones which provides players with loot and different raids. Similar to the first installment, players will find that The Division 2 is an action RPG with multiplayer-focused gameplay. There’s also additional DLC content to give players a bit more action to enjoy.

#34 Nioh

Developer: Team Ninja

Publisher: Sony, Koei Tecmo

Released: 2017

Back to Souls now, and whilst the best take on the ninja/samurai approach is yet to come, Nioh still deserves a special mention. Team Ninja’s take on the genre may have felt a bit floaty and disconnected to begin with, but stick with it and it actually holds some surprising depth. This is largely in part to its combat, offering multiple weapon and stance combinations to try and cater to every player. Granted, tough-but-rewarding games aren’t for all, but Nioh tries to captivate with an equally daft story that Team Ninja are good at doing.

#33 Tales of Berseria

Developer: Bandai Namco

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Released: 2016

The Tales of… series has been doing action RPGs right since its inception, with Berseria being no different. The series has honed its blend of real-time combat and decision-based skills over the years, with each game telling a new tale to players with appealing visuals to boot. Berseria made its first appearance on the PlayStation 3 before being ported to the next one a year later. Velvet’s journey is one of spectacle as players are guided through the world of Berseria, investing many an hour in discovering all of the game’s secrets, party combinations, and battle nuances.

#32 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Developer: Bethesda

Publisher: Bethesda

Released: 2011

Skyrim is the game that just won’t die. It’s stood the test of time, and players still love it in its eleventh year. The Elder Scrolls has always been popular, but Skyrim propelled the franchise to new heights.

Chances are, 90 percent of people reading this have played it. The other 10% have played it, modded Macho Man Randy Savage in to replace dragons, rinsed every facet of the game, and are still playing. On paper, the story is boring: you are a hero and you save Skyrim. But it’s the sandbox ARPG nature of the game that keeps people coming back. Stealth archer build, or invulnerable, shouty melee tank? The choice is yours.

#31 Diablo III

Developer: Blizzard

Publisher: Blizzard

Released: 2012

It wouldn’t be fair to have a list of action RPGs without adding the series that put them on the map. Well, the more isometric/top-down ones, at least. Often labelled a “dungeon crawler”, Diablo is the epitome of point-and-click hack-and-slash and deserves its praises. The third game, however, did have a bit of a bumpy start. What with some poor connectivity issues, DRM nonsense, and some exploitative microtransaction implementations, Diablo III has over time rectified those problems. Now, with all the spit and polish, is the best time to party up and jump into the top-down action RPG.

#30 Kingdom Hearts III

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Released: 2019

The Kingdom Hearts games are, let’s face it, a bit of a mess. Unless you’ve invested the time to play its handheld spin-offs and its compendium versions, a lot of it won’t make sense. For example, the third main game is actually the… seventh or eight title, maybe further down the line. It’s a weird one, for sure.

That being said, if gamers are up to date on their Disney/Square Enix crossover lore, they will have a wild time with KH3. Gameplay tends to focus more on the action part than the RPG; a more simplified system for the younger/more casual gamer. But that doesn’t mean it’s basic, and the game allows for some sheer spectacle once you’ve gotten the hang of it.

#29 Horizon Zero Dawn

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony

Released: 2017

Robots are cool, and so are dinosaurs. The logical step for Guerilla off the back of the highly successful Killzone series: robot dinosaurs. That can’t be all a game has to offer, of course, so a well-crafted universe around the robo-beasts was created as well.

Following Aloy’s journey from shunned outcast to unexpected savior, players are thrust into a gorgeous world to explore. Differing biomes host variations of robot dinos, mixing up gameplay and combat to best these rampaging robots, keeping players on their toes as they get to the bottom of why they’re roaming the lands.

#28 Dark Souls III

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Released: 2016

It’s been name-dropped several times already and there’s a good reason for it: Dark Souls is a frustrating-yet-compelling series that has gone down in history. With the shaky launch of the second game, the stakes were high to get the third one right. Thankfully, FromSoftware did.

It may tread familiar locales and a similar story beat, but the drawing board meeting must have gone well, as Dark Souls III brings back that fantastic and frenetic combat and pace that gamers have grown to love. It’s also massive, with a world and lore that will take a good thirty hours to finish just once, let alone the multiple playthroughs needed for total completion. Oh, and some of the most epic bosses in gaming history.

#27 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Released: 2020

Assassin’s Creed was getting stale in the late 2010s. What started as fresh with its past/present sci-fi blend soon got repetitive, and fans were starting to take note. So when Origin shook up the formula back in 2017 life was breathed into the series once more.

Valhalla saw the series take on the Viking invasion of Britain, something the series hadn’t done yet, whilst still retaining a modern-day story alongside it too. The action is very much there, brutal as only a Viking can be. It also retains the RPG elements, meaning a well-crafted Eivor can lay waste to a monastery in record time.

#26 Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Released: 2012

With a sequel recently announced, what better time to look back on one of Capcom’s more curious ventures? Dragon’s Dogma, on release, was unfavorably compared as a knockoff hybrid of Skyrim and Dark Souls. On paper, it does look like that, but fortune favors those that take chances.

This ARPG has well-rounded combat, a deep enough customization system, and something new: a pawn mechanic. What this means is that players can create, borrow, and lend NPC’s that aide battle, creating a weird human-Pokemon trading system. It’s worth checking out before the new one arrives.

#25 Nier Replicant Ver 1.22474487139

Developer: Toylogic

Publisher: Square Enix

Released: 2021

Whilst Automata launched the series into mainstream popularity, it’s always good to see where a series came from. On its initial debut (well, debut from the Drakengard series), it was to a mixed reception. It was the popularity of Automata that saw the rerelease of Replicant Ver 1.22474487139.

In the supposedly definitive edition, Replicant sees PlatinumGames spin their combat magic on this version too, which, to put it bluntly, spices up the dourness of the initial game. While still retaining the ARPG attitude it first bore, Replicant shows us why the series maintains its bizarrely compulsive gameplay.

#24 Hyper Light Drifter

Developer: Heart Machine

Publisher: Heart Machine

Released: 2016

Switching now from the remakes and the remasters, Hyper Light Drifter takes the retro/homage route crafted by The Legend of Zelda. Yet whilst Zelda was mostly action and not so much RPG, Heart Machine‘s debut blends the two of them well. HLD isn’t Soulslike, per se, but it is challenging. Upgrades and skills are lite, in that it’s not as in-depth as a JRPG, but it still adds a level of grind that makes it satisfying to sink time into. With a haunting soundtrack and distinct retro graphic style, its minimal storytelling is still just as compelling.

#23 Fallout: New Vegas

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Bethesda

Released: 2010

Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, Fallout: New Vegas is a spin-off of the popular Fallout series. It is set in a post-apocalyptic open-world consisting of Arizona, California, and Nevada in the US. Atomic technology led to a global nuclear apocalypse in the year 2077, with the game’s story taking place in 2281 and four years after the events of Fallout 3. Players control the character Courier and must transport a package across the Mojave Desert to the city of New Vegas, meeting numerous hostiles along the way.

If you’re familiar with Fallout, expect the same kind of experience here. It might not be the prettiest game on the market by today’s standards, but the narrative makes up for the dated look.

#22 Genshin Impact

Developer: miHoYo

Publisher: miHoYo

Released: 2020

Developed by miHoYo, Genshin Impact was released in 2020 and was an instant hit on iOS, Android, and PS5. The game features an anime-style open-world environment and an action-based battle system using elemental magic. This RPG is free-to-play and monetized through gacha game mechanics where players can obtain new characters and weapons by spending real-world cash. Genshin Impact has proved so popular that it received a PS5 version in 2021. The game is also on its way to Nintendo Switch sometime in the future. Sure, the microtransactions hurt, but you can always choose to ignore them.

#21 Scarlet Nexus

Developer: Bandai Namco

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Released: 2021

Keeping with the anime theme again, Scarlet Nexus is a more grounded affair than Genshin Impact. It still features a crazy story, but it’s not as bright and brain-melting as the above. It is, thankfully, a much more solid game with a weird, OTT anime-esque story.

That’s not a criticism, mind, it’s just a Bandai Namco game off the back of Code Vein‘s weirdness. It does also contain a well-crafted RPG side to counter the action-heavy side of it. When it open ups, Scarlet Nexus is an absolute trip with combat alongside the likes of Vanquish and Bayonetta.

#20 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Developer: Warhorse Studios

Publisher: Deep Silver

Released: 2018

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a historical RPG with a glorious open world. A single-player experience set in the 15th century, it features historically-accurate armor, clothing, and combat techniques.

After the old king of Bohemia passes away, his heirs lack the ability and power to secure the throne. Using this opportunity to take advantage of the country’s instability, the old king’s brother takes control of Bohemia. This lengthy RPG journey sees players take on the role of a blacksmith’s son whose family had been murdered by an invading army. With revenge burning in his heart, the son seeks out his family’s killer while also restoring the throne to the rightful heir.

#19 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Released: 2018

The eleventh installment of the hugely popular Assassin’s Creed franchise takes players back to ancient Greece. Set during an era of war between Athens and Sparta, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey delves more deeply into historical mythology than some of the other games in the series, making for an enormous, lore-rich world in which players can explore freely. It is also a game that deviates a bit from the typical stealth mechanics of the franchise in terms of combat. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is visually stunning and draws players in with its use of naval exploration and combat as well as its main use of open-world traversal. This is definitely a game for lovers of Greek mythology.

#18 Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Developer: Monolith

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive

Released: 2017

Lords of the Rings has always had a somewhat wholesome image despite all the dragons and war. Shadow of Mordor follows a darker path and it paid off big time, as Talion returns to see another adventure.

As is the way with sequels, War is bigger and bolder in scope than its debut. The action is still the same, gameplay largely focusing on the Assassin’s Creed-like parkour and murder. Running alongside is the RPG side: the stronghold maintaining element that has players keeping an eye on the Orc army in their ranks. It’s a hard life, being an undead warrior with an army to run and playing host to the spirit of an elf lord.

#17 Tales of Arise

Developer: Bandai Namco

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Released: 2021

As Berseria taught us earlier, Tales games have always put action and RPG together for staggering results across millions of sales (and consoles). Arise, the latest but most likely not the last in the long line, continues that lineage that so many have come to love over the years. It’s important to remember that at its heart, it’s still mostly a JRPG, so expect a weird story too. However, Arise has some of the most gorgeous visuals and balletic splendor going for it. It’s absolutely worth Arise-ing to the occasion.

#16 Yakuza Kiwami

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Publisher: SEGA

Released: 2016

The Yakuza games are a PlayStation staple–despite also being available on other platforms. Starting on the PS2, the Japanese crime syndicate series has shifted millions with its unique take on action RPGs over the years. Shenmue may have set the ball rolling, Yakuza picked it up, body slammed it, and launched it into the stratosphere.

Kiwami, despite being released after the prequel Yakuza 0, is a remake of the first game from 2005. Eleven years on, Ryu Ga Gotoku went back and applied a lick of paint and improved mechanics to the original. It’s not hard to see why the series is beloved, given the wackiness of it all. The martial arts/dialogue-heavy gameplay is still the focus, but its RPG mechanics make for an in-depth experience alongside it.

#15 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Released: 2022

It would be nice to say that Elden Ring is the best FromSoftware game and should be higher on the list, but it’s not. It’s not terrible, and it is better than Dark Souls II, but it’s not taking the crown. Still, don’t let that deter you–Elden Ring is still a blast to play.

For one, it’s gone open-world. Unlike most games, means players will have to explore, as the main path can and will decimate you if you’re not leveled high enough. With many a weapon and armor combination available, let alone the skills and spells to learn, hours can be sunk into From’s open-world extravaganza.

#14 Dragon Age: Inquisition

Developer: Bioware

Publisher: EA

Released: 2014

Bioware is a huge player in the RPG game. The first Dragon Age was more on the RPG side than the action side–not that that’s a bad thing. However, much like Mass Effect, it wasn’t the most accessible debut in its series.

By the time Inquisition came around, the craft had been honed to a degree that blended the two genres together. Gathering a party together to go in swinging and spell-chucking is an absolutely glorious romp when it gets going. With its developer’s fine habit of menu-and-stat-based action behind the action, it’s a worthy addition to anyone’s PS4 collection.

#13 Death’s Door

Developer: Acid Nerve

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Released: 2021 (PlayStation port)

If Hyper Light Drifter piqued your interest earlier, then Death’s Door should seal the deal. There are no randomly generated levels here–Death’s Door follows a set level design, interspersed with Metroidvania-like areas to come back to later.

It looks cute, as only a crow with a sword can, but there’s actually some skill required here. With skill comes skill trees, encouraging players to take out more enemies for experience, to spend on abilities and strengthening perks to make things easier. Perhaps a slight cheat here, as the RPG elements are minimal enough, but Death’s Door should be on anyone’s list if they like old-school Zelda.

#12 Cyberpunk 2077

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Publisher: CD Projekt Red

Released: 2020

This one’s certainly going to be contentious, but before you reach for the pitchforks, we’re not talking about the unstable release–we’re talking about the game in its current state. It’s come a long way from launch, now boasting a much more stable experience.

What we have, with more updates to come, is a decent futuristic story wrapped in CD Projekt Red’s world-building skills. Do you want a sword-swinging, tank of a V or one that sneaks up and fries enemy brains from behind a wall? Action and RPG are blended well, with no two playthroughs being the same (unless you really like playing just stealth brain-melters).

#11 Monster Hunter World

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Released: 2018

Monster Hunter, before the massive success of World, was always doing well in the background. Spanning consoles, handheld, and home, the series mixes up action in the fore and role-playing elements between hunts to a tee. Each game blends these very well, but World ended up being a masterpiece.

Easily the most accessible, World brought a whole wealth of new players to the scene. With fifteen different types of weapon to master, let alone the many variations in each one, there are countless combinations to get lost in. That’s not mentioning the armor, which again needs some extensive thought. Getting a team together for the hunt is never boring, nor are the monsters themselves.

#10 Hades

Developer: Supergiant Games

Publisher: Supergiant Games

Released: 2020

When it comes to populating lists like this, roguelike games don’t normally earn a spot. Whilst not to diminish them, they usually boil down to “rinse, repeat, get better” and not much else. Hades, though, is an absolute game changer, weaving narrative into a gameplay loop that encourages death to find out what happens next.

Coupled with some beautiful artwork and voice acting, Hades takes the rogue/action RPG hybrid and runs with it. Compelling players to invest in its weapon leveling mechanic, it practically eggs players on to keep going with better rewards upon death/successful runs. What becomes “one more run” can easily become a five hour stint to find out more about The Underworld.

#9 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Activision

Released: 2019

Sekiro, to some, isn’t considered a Soulsborne game. It’s “too divergent” from the formula, apparently. Regardless of the divide, we are considering it an ARPG: it’s got action, it’s got skills, and it’s got leveling. It’s also got that Soulslike challenge, tough combat, and a story that needs to be seen to be believed (provided you get the true ending).

Focusing on action more than RPG elements, Sekiro nonetheless lets players have some degree of customization with its RPG elements. Aggression is key, whittling down posture bars with offense over waiting for parries, but with the right combination of prosthetic tools, no two Wolfs are the same in their playstyles.

#8 The Outer Worlds

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Private Division

Released: 2019

From the creators of Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds is another excellent demonstration of heavy role-playing mechanics in a shooter. Set in the Halcyon Star System, The Outer Worlds sends the player on a grand adventure across the stars to explore various planets and to assist the mad scientist Phineas Vernon Welles. It’s clear that The Outer Worlds is trying to replicate New Vegas through its dialogue system and overall structure, which was what fans were asking for. Don’t skip out on this one–you’re in for one crazy adventure through the stars.

#7 Nier: Automata

Developer: PlatinumGames

Publisher: Square Enix

Released: 2017

PlatinumGames developed NieR: Automata as a sequel to 2010’s Nier. The game is set during a proxy war between alien-created machines and human-crafted androids, and this particular game requires multiple playthroughs in order for players to unlock key story elements and progress through the game. NieR: Automata combines role-playing with hack-and-slash action, as well as elements of the shoot ’em up genre. The game has been praised for its story, gameplay, and music, and is a fantastic addition to your Xbox One library.

#6 Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Developer: Bioware

Publisher: EA

Released: 2021

Bundle three amazing games into one package, and you get a truly legendary gaming experience. Mass Effect Legendary Edition brings together Mass Effect 1, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3. Each game centers on Commander Shepard, whose actual name, gender, and background are customizable. As Shepard, you are part of a world where humanity has learned to interact with several alien races. Some are friendly, and others more hostile. All three games are third-person shooter games, but you also get to advance the story through dialogue with NPCs. The Dialogue Wheel was improved in order to create natural dialogue trees. There isn’t much not to love about this action RPG trilogy. The graphics, story, world building, and voice acting are all really well done.

#5 Ghost of Tsushima

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Publisher: Sony

Released: 2020

Set during the first Mongol invasion of Japan, Ghost Of Tsushima sees players tasked with the role of a samurai whose duty it is to protect Tsushima island from invaders. This game’s world design is extensive and gives players complete freedom to explore the island of Tsushima as they see fit. Visually, the in-game world is stunningly beautiful and is based on the real-world Tsushima Island. Explore a variety of incredibly detailed island settings to your heart’s content. Ghost of Tsushima features so many beautiful landscapes it’d be difficult to single any out, but if you’re looking for a highly immersive stealth combat adventure set to an atmospheric soundtrack in a visually incredible world, this is the game for you.

#4 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Publisher: CD Projekt Red

Released: 2015

No list of action adventure games with incredible open worlds would be complete without championing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Masterful storytelling aside, this game’s maps and environments truly invoke the spirit of the Slavonic mythology that the fantasy world was built upon. Stepping foot inside the world of Geralt of Rivia really does feel as though you’re visiting an era that’s not so far removed from our own historical reality, albeit with added magic, monsters, and mystery thrown in for good measure. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is widely acknowledged as being a masterpiece of gaming, and takes the number one spot on this list. If you’re looking to truly escape into a high fantasy setting with a truly human undertone, then this is the game to do it in.

#3 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerilla Games

Publisher: Sony

Released: 2022

The sequel to the hugely successful Horizon Zero Dawn sees protagonist Aloy returning to the world of post-apocalyptic America. The story continues the events of the previous game and as such, the setting of a futuristic version of the USA in the 31st century remains the same. This time, the Western United States of California, Nevada and Utah form the game’s open-world setting, as Aloy sets off to explore what they’ve now become known as; the Forbidden West. The game world is just as visually stunning as in Horizon Zero Dawn, but this time, underwater exploration also forms a component of the gameplay. In Horizon Forbidden West, you’ll also encounter some interesting new weather systems as well as more ravaged landscapes.

#2 Bloodborne

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Sony

Released: 2015

Six years on from Demon’s Souls, FromSoftware had written themselves into a groove with their Souls formula. Hidetaka Miyazaki decided to switch things up in 2015, swapping dragons and knights for Gothic locales and Lovecraftian monstrosities from unknown realms.

With its dark, bloody setting, Bloodborne also changed the established combat formula. No more shields and tumbling– players were encouraged to go on the counter-offensive. Savage weapons and gunfire ripostes made fighting your way through Yarnham a tense, exciting experience that needs to played to be believed.

#1 Final Fantasy VII Remake

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Released: 2020

When it comes to benchmark JRPG’s, Final Fantasy VII comes up on many a list. Rightly so, as it propelled the series and the popularity of JRPGs in the West in a major way back in 1997. For many years, fans clamoured for a remake, and in 2020, they got the first of three.

Favoring a more action focus than its original, turn-based counterpart, FFVII Remake is a visual tour de force as players make their way through familiar locales. Midgar has never looked so good, as players take on a combat system not far removed from Kingdom Hearts, as they lead Cloud and AVALANCHE against the Shinra corporation… and some potential time-travel/alternate universe shenanigans.