One-Punch Man Getting Big Announcement Soon?

There are a LOT of anime out there that have gone and captured the imaginations of the public in ways that past generations honestly didn’t outside of a key few. Mainly because the world as it stands right now is more accepting of anime as a medium and kids and teens and adults are able to access them easier than ever before (through various streaming services and things like Crunchyroll). A great example of the success of this is the meteoric rise of One-Punch Man. The story about “a hero nobody knows” wowed them in the manga, and then the anime came along and changed everything.

If you don’t know, the story focuses on a man named Saitama, who is a bit of a satire character as we’ll explain. In his story, he setout to be a superhero for fun in a world where superheroes are one of the epitome of society itself, even having rankings to determine how good they are. The catch here is that he “broke through” a certain level of power, and now he can basically defeat any foe with one punch. Which for him…is a bad thing. Because he doesn’t want things to be easy! He wants a challenge, and literally dreams of it.

The manga for years now has shown him obliviously making his way through the ranks and saving the world, and as for the anime, it’s gotten two seasons. The first season was beloved by just about all who watched it, and perfectly showcased the oddness of Saitama and his world. Season 2 though wasn’t the best in terms of both animation style (as it had a new studio behind it) and the way the story was told and then suddenly ended in terms of the season finale.

Which leads us up to now, because fans have been waiting for YEARS of an announcement about season 3 of the anime, and we might be on the verge of getting it. This is because the artist behind the One-Punch Man manga Yusuke Murata, has said on Twitter that there is a big announcement coming soon, and it should drop within the next few hours.

Naturally, fans are thinking it’s something to do with the anime, because it’s hard to imagine what other thing it would be. Especially since the manga right now is about to close a major arc years in the works (which might be part of the reason why the anime hasn’t gotten its third season yet), and it’s unlikely a spinoff series is about to be made.

The wait is going to be hard for OPM fans, but hopefully things will be revealed soon and the world will be embraced with the feeling of…ONE PUNCH!!!!

