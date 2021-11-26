Apex Legends Space Pirate Collection Event Coming Soon

Next month will see plenty of new goodies added to Apex Legends according to dataminers. The upcoming Collection event is slated for mid-December, and appears to be Space Pirate-themed–not exactly what we’d expect for Christmas, but certainly fitting with the current Space Pirate hullabaloo in the mediasphere. (Cowboy Bebop didn’t translate as well to live-action, let’s be honest.) The user responsible for leaking Storm Point GarretLeaks initially made the discovery and other sources are also claiming that the Holo-Day Bash will return as well. This means the fan-favorite Winter Express LTM mode, so get ready.

It’s unclear which character skins will be available, as the only one shown so far is for Seer. Along with the Collection event, a Town Takeover and heirloom for Wattson is something else to look forward to next month. The year is coming to an end, and Apex Legends isn’t looking to welcome 2022 quietly. Season 10 had its share of bugs and issues, but Season 11 has been a high point for the title, with player growth remaining steady. While we’re waiting for confirmation from Respawn on the big things coming in December, it’s hard to distrust sources that have been so spot-on time and time again.

Recently, there have been calls from players for a new Support Legend after the last six seasons have put an emphasis on Recon and Offensive characters. There’s plenty of room for the game to keep growing, but let’s hope that the team listens to what the people want.

Apex Legends is available to download on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and supports cross-platform play. It will be released on iOS and Android devices in 2022. The free-to-play battle royale-hero shooter has continued to find massive success since its release in 2019, surpassing 25 million players by the end of its first week. In April 2021, Apex Legends had approximately 100 million players. Last month, the title added a new map for Season 11, along with Titanfall 2’s Ash.

Source