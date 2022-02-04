Naughty Dog Is Developing Three Unannounced Titles

The Co-President of Naughty Dog, developers of titles such as The Last of Us and Uncharted, has confirmed the company has three unannounced games in the works. The information comes via a job posting Naughty Dog tweeted out looking to fill several positions on varying development teams. Take a look at the tweet below that shows Naughty Dog is looking to hire people for several departments such as animation, art, audio, game design, and more. It’s a retweet from Druckman in which he teases fans with playful, secretive emojis.

We’re growing! Come join us and work on 🤫, 🤐, and 🤭! https://t.co/rKL3u4iZaq — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) February 4, 2022

Very little information is currently known about the upcoming games, for instance, whether the games are totally new IPs, sequels, or remasters/remakes. It has already been confirmed that Naughty Dog is working on an online multiplayer project, which most fans are assuming is the long-awaited online portion of The Last of Us. While the other two projects are totally up in the air, some reports have suggested that one of them could be a PS5 remake of The Last of Us. Although, a director’s cut of The Last of Us Part II has also been rumored. It’s very possible all three of these games could be part of The Last of Us franchise. In which case, 2022 will be a great year for fans of the franchise, especially with the new HBO series in development.

The Last of Us has been heavily reported on as of late with tweaks to the games, as well as the new series. Just a few days ago, information was released saying The Last Of Us HBO series would change its Outbreak Day to occur a decade earlier than the games. This means the new show will be set predominantly in 2023 instead of 2033.

In total, 56 job openings are now available at Naughty Dog, signifying major things to come for gamers. Stay tuned for more information as this story develops. Perhaps Naughty Dog will fill fans in on the projects soon.

Source