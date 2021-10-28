New World Has A Serious Economic Problem

Video games are a great escape from real life. But, sometimes, you need a break from the stresses and worries that come crashing into your world. One of the latest big video game hits to have come out is New World. This MMORPG has quite a few players enjoying the game. But now it seems that there is a major problem players are dealing with, and it’s left some worried about how they’ll afford to keep playing.

Amazon’s New World is going through an economic crash. It reported that there’s limited gold presented when players go through the game and complete the quests. This means when you’ve exhausted your means of making gold, and it leaves less available in the game. Bartering is going up, and now players are trying to hoard their gold. If money problems are not only a stress you deal with in real life, it can be another force to reckon with digitally.

We’re finding out that a player camps inside a town to avoid paying taxes for their in-game home. We’re sure that there will be a fix to help in-game players out. Perhaps an in-game stimulus will get players going a bit longer. Although, some more ways to earn gold are likely the best way to keep players happily enjoying the game. We’re just surprised to see this game take a hit through economic struggles.

For now, it’s a waiting game to see what the developers end up providing for players. Chances are they are working on a means to keep players logging in to earn gold. But, likewise, we’re sure that they don’t want to see an influx of players opting for the digital homeless lifestyle to ensure that they can hold onto their gold a bit longer than some of the others to keep their land and homes in order.

