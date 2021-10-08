Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy Remaster Coming Later This Year

The leaks just kept coming, and Rockstar Games has finally come clean. Updated versions of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas will be released later this year. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is a great way to celebrate 20 years since the original release of Grand Theft Auto 3, and knowing that the games are coming sooner rather than later might be enough to keep people from rioting over the delay of Grand Theft Auto V on the PlayStation 5. Well, that, or the lack of Grand Theft Auto 6. These three titles will feature across-the-board upgrades, including major graphical improvements and gameplay enhancements to bring them into a new age. While details on the specs haven’t yet been released, being able to pick up these games on next-gen consoles is sure to not disappoint.

This announcement comes after a number of recent leaks surfaced online, including achievement icons implying that the newly-remastered games would have a number of new achievements available.

A number of 20th anniversary GTA3 goods are also planned to be released in Grand Theft Auto Online this fall, and Rockstar has also teased a new GTA Online expansion including some ‘familiar friends’ is on the way. The company recently made the decision to cycle certain adversary and player jobs in the online title in and out, to help improve matchmaking and to free up space for new missions and modes in the future.

While no exact release date has been specified yet, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is rumored to be in active development for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Rockstar has also announced that the three games will come to both iOS and Android in early 2022. As of next week, Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas will be removed from digital storefronts, so be forewarned.

