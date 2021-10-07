Call of Duty: Warzone Season Six is Last Map on Verdansk

Activision’s free-to-play battle royale title Call of Duty: Warzone is back for a sixth season. Originally released in March 2020, it was the perfect method of escape as we were trapped in the dregs of quarantine and needed to let off some steam. Today, Raven Software announced that this season will be the final one to take place on the Verdansk map, and following this, players will be making the leap to a new location with more of a Pacific vibe. There will be no turning back once season seven eventually releases, so if you want to spend some time in this area, now’s your chance. For most players, however, this will mark a welcome change. No shade to Verdansk–sometimes, it’s just time for something fresh.

In the meantime, players will notice that Verdansk is suddenly covered in cracks and fissures due to some sort of recent ‘devastating seismic event.’ These will allow players to explore some new ground, and will also provide entry into some new WWII-era bunkers willed with extremely valuable loot. Sure, you might have to smash some skulls to get to it, but it wouldn’t be Call of Duty without some of that satisfying violence. Additional patch notes reveal some new ground and supply box inventories, various bug fixes, new accessibility features, and more. All can be seen on the Raven Software Twitter account.

In August, Call of Duty: Vanguard was announced as the next title in the long-running series. It will release on November 5, 2021, and will tell the story of the birth of the special forces during the end of WWII.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This April, Activision announced that the title had surpassed 100 million active players, so deciding to jump in wouldn’t be a bad idea. Did we mention that you can play as Rambo?

