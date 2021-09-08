Texas Chainsaw Massacre Video Game Could Be In Development

We’re starting to see horror franchises get picked up for a video game treatment. With titles like Friday the 13th: The Game and Dead by Daylight, fans enjoy these multiplayer horror video game experiences. While Friday the 13th: The Game ran into some legal problems, Dead by Daylight continues to thrive. Here we get plenty of new franchises represented for players to enjoy. This could be a new enemy, setting location, or survivor characters. However, now it looks like another competitive video game could be launching against Dead by Daylight.

This is not confirmed, but rumors have circulated online that Gun Media is working on a Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game. For instance, fans have noticed that Leatherfacethegame.com redirects users to the Gun Media website. That has quite a bit of anticipation that perhaps we’ll get a similar treatment for the Texas Chainsaw Massacre that Friday the 13th had. Hopefully, this time around, there are no legal battles that follow afterward, which puts a stop to the game development.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any specific details about this game. However, if we see a setup similar to Friday the 13th: The Game, then chances are we will see a multiplayer gameplay experience again. One player will likely take the role of Leatherface as they hunt down the survivors around a map. Meanwhile, those stuck on the map are usually working together to find a way to escape the area safely.

That’s, of course, speculation as to what this game could be like. Since we’re still waiting on an official confirmation that Gun Media is working with the IP, it’s simply a rumored project for now. With that said, would you be interested in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game? It would be interesting to see how it does compare to the likes of Dead by Daylight.

