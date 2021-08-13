Control Has Been Played By Over 10 Million Gamers So Far

Remedy Entertainment has been in business for over 25 years. Over those years, we’ve seen this studio bring out some exciting video game IPs. For instance, we have Max Payne and Alan Wake because of this studio. However, their latest video game release was a big success, sparking an even bigger-budget installment to hit development. I’m, of course, referring to Control.

Control launched back in 2019 for the last-generation console platforms along with PC. However, it’s since been released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia platforms. That ultimately means there is a broad audience out there with the ability to try this game out. During a recent earnings report from Remedy Entertainment, we learned that over 10 million players have tried Control. Its success also allows Remedy Entertainment to press forward with this IP as we know that they are working on a multiplayer component.

This new multiplayer component is said to be a four-player cooperative spin-off to Control called Condor. We haven’t heard much about this game yet. Still, it should be interesting to see how cooperative gameplay will play out in this universe. Likewise, there is a bigger-budget direct sequel coming to Control. Again, this is something we’ve known about since June of this year. Much like Condor, details have yet to really come out to the public.

Regardless, it looks like Control has made quite the impact as players are still coming across this title. In fact, this was the fastest-selling game for Remedy Entertainment since their launch of Max Payne. Have you played Control yet? If not, we have a Before You Buy episode coverage which you can view in the video embedded above. Within the video, we offer our initial impressions of the title along with some gameplay footage.

