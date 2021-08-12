Battlefield 2042 Will Feature Easy Anti-Cheat According To Insider

Battlefield 2042 is the next mainline installment to the beloved FPS franchise. Unlike Call of Duty, the Battlefield franchise doesn’t receive a new installment on an annual basis. As a result, each new mainline installment is highly anticipated by the fan base. With this next thrilling installment, EA DICE opted to remove the single-player campaign narrative. Instead, the developers are taking a page out of Call of Duty’s playbook. Similar to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the Battlefield 2042 video game release will be all about multiplayer.

That might have quite a few players interested who pick these FPS games up purely for the competitive multiplayer action. However, there’s always the fear that the game would be flocked by cheaters and hackers. We see it all the time across different multiplayer-focused games. Players will purchase cheats that allow them to tweak the software to their advantage. This is usually a cat and mouse game. Hackers will quickly find new cheats to use while the developers try to clear out players using the software.

#BATTLEFIELD2042 is using Easy Anticheat. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 11, 2021

While bans will likely be bountiful initially for Battlefield 2042, the game will apparently make an effort to stop cheaters right out of the gate. Industry insider and game journalist Tom Henderson has taken to their Twitter account regarding Battlefield 2042. According to Tom Henderson, the Battlefield 2042 video game release and beta tests will feature the Easy Anti-Cheat software. That’s the same software that other notable multiplayer video game titles use, such as Apex Legends and Fortnite.

Of course, only time will tell how well the anti-cheat software will handle when the game is available for everyone. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait long before we’re able to get our hands on Battlefield 2042. As it stands right now, Battlefield 2042 will be launching on October 22, 2021. When the game launches, players can expect it for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

