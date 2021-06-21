Cyberpunk is Back On the PlayStation Store, But Still Shouldn’t Be Played on PS4

Good news and bad news. The good news is that, months after it was initially pulled, Cyberpunk 2077 has officially returned to the PlayStation Store. PlayStation players can now buy it again. The bad news is that the game is still kind of broken. At least, Sony says the game should not be played by anyone who has a regular PS4.

Cyberpunk 2077 was initially pulled from the PlayStation Store after its many, many, many bugs and glitches on the console rendered it more or less unplayable. It wasn’t only broken on the PlayStation, but it was the only platform from which it was removed. Microsoft added a warning to the game’s Xbox store page, as it experienced similar problems on the Xbox One. While it also experienced problems on the PC and next-gen consoles, it was really on the current-gen consoles where it showed its real issues.

Now that it’s back on the PS Store, you’d think those problems must be rectified after all when it pulled the game, Sony said on Twitter, “SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction,” and offered refunds to anyone who’d purchased the game. But PlayStation tweeted, “For the best experience on PlayStation, playing on PS4 Pro or PS5 consoles is recommended.” So if you don’t have a PS4 Pro or PS5, the game will probably still be borderline unplayable.

Still, if you buy or have bought the game on PlayStation 4, you’ll be getting a free next-gen upgrade sometime in the second half of the year. More fixes are also planned for later this year, so hopefully, CDPR will keep polishing this baby until it’s in a fit state to be seen on the PS4. Since PS5s are expected to be scarce well into next year, it’d be good to know we won’t need one in order to play Cyberpunk 2077.

Source: The Verge