Battlefield 2042 Will Have AI Bots Fill Servers When Needed

It was earlier this month that we got the reveal for the next big upcoming installment for Battlefield. This franchise is not like Call of Duty in which the IP gets a new installment into the marketplace annually. Instead, fans of the franchise are forced to wait until the next big installment before they can dive into the game. Likewise, the game is usually supported with several DLCs to help keep the title worth playing throughout the years. For the next big installment, we’re gearing up to jump into Battlefield 2042.

This game is doing something that Call of Duty experimented with in the past for the Call of Duty: Black Ops franchise. Instead of having a campaign, there would only be a multiplayer component for Battlefield 2042. To some, this is a welcomed change with developers having even more time to focus on the multiplayer aspect. Meanwhile, those that enjoy the campaign narratives could very well find this game unappealing.

Still, those that will be picking up the game to enjoy the multiplayer will not have to worry about filling up a room for an online game. It’s been confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will have a system in place that will allow bots to fill up rooms when needed. This will allow the game matches to always feel like they are full of enemies and allies the entire time. Although, with the franchise not having a single-player campaign, to begin with, those that pick up the title will find the community to be quite active online for a good while.

At the very least, it’s nice knowing that games will be quite action-packed even if the fan base for the title starts to cool down after a period. For fans wanting to get their hands on the game, you’ll find that Battlefield 2042 will be releasing on October 22, 2021, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source: Eurogamer