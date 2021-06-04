Sony Reveals 7 New PSVR Games and Sniper Elite VR Release Date

Sony today revealed more details about the upcoming games for PlayStation VR in a PSVR Spotlight. These are not necessarily new games: We’ve heard of them before, but we do get new trailers for seven new games as well as release dates. Almost all of the games are due out sometime this summer, meaning that

The games are Arashi: Castles of Sin, Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey, Winds and Leaves, After the Fall, Fracked, Wanderer, and Sniper Elite VR. In case you haven’t heard of any of these before, here is a quick rundown of the games that are coming: Arashi is a first-person ninja simulator allowing you to take out enemies with stealth and a wolf companion. Puzzle Bobble is a VR reimagining of the good old fashioned Bubble Bobble formula. Fracked is an FPS ski action game, which is about as simplified a description as I can come up with.

Winds and Leaves is a game in which you terraform the world around you with the intention of saving the world from some kind of oncoming catastrophe. After the Fall is a post-apocalyptic co-op game for up to four players. Wanderer is a time travel adventure in which you have the chance to be present for, and influence major events in history. And Sniper Elite VR probably needs no introduction — it’s the good old first-person sniping formula, now available in VR.

In addition to seeing the next PSVR games, we also got an update on when all of these games would be hitting the market. Sniper Elite VR is launching on PSVR, Oculus Quest and Rift, and SteamVR on July 8, and Winds and Leaves will launch on July 27. The rest of the games are set for sometime this summer, except for Puzzle Bobble, which is set to come out sometime later this year.

Source: PlayStation Blog