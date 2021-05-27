Dying Light 2 Now Called Stay Human, Launches on December 7

Techland today finally released some details about Dying Light 2, which has long been languishing in development hell. We learned that the game has a new subtitle and is now called Dying Light 2: Stay Human. It’ll launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on December 7.

Techland revealed more details about the gameplay and story during its “Dying 2 Know” livestream today. Taking place twenty years after the events of the first Dying Light, the player character’s name is Aiden, a wanderer who has arrived at one of the last human cities — imaginatively called The City. They can join one of three factions who are vying for control of the city, and the choices they make will affect the City’s future. There are characters within each faction that will presumably try to recruit Aiden.

The gameplay looks like an even tighter version of the gameplay from Dying Light: You use parkour and martial arts skills to evade and take out the zombies. The game also features an updated day/night cycle like in the original game. Just as with the original game, the zombies are much more dangerous at night, when the monsters come out, but it’s also a time when you can explore the nests of infected for massive rewards. There’s also co-op for up to four players and updated parkour that looks even more Mirror’s Edge than the original game.

Various details about the upcoming game have been leaked ahead of the Techland presentation. We’re getting several versions of the game: Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate Editions, with a Collector’s Edition that can be seen on the Dying Light 2 website. The Ultimate Edition gives you access to all of the extras, including two story DLCs, various skins, and digital music and artbooks.