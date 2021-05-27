Dragon Quest 12 and Dragon Quest 3 Remake Announced

Square Enix announced several new Dragon Quest games are coming soon, including a new game, a remake, and several other spin-offs. We’re getting quite a few new titles, with the most important probably being the new game, Dragon Quest XII, and the 2D/3D remake of Dragon Quest 3.

Considering it was the flagship game announced, we got comparatively little information about Dragon Quest XII. The teaser trailer just shows the logo — no release dates, no gameplay footage, not even any story details. We know the subtitle will be “The Flames of Fate,” but not much beyond that. It’ll be the first game in the core series since Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age came out in 2017. The series creator has implied that it’s going to be a Dragon Quest game for a more mature gamer, whatever that means.

We did get a glimpse of the remake of Dragon Quest 3, which will be done in a “2D characters in 3D space” style very much like Octopath Traveler. It also didn’t get a release date or a platform, though we can probably surmise it’ll appear on the Switch. Another title we saw is Dragon Quest Treasures, an RPG-like spin-off starring Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI. These appear to be the biggest titles on offer. Neither of the above have release dates either.

Other games announced were Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi, a free-to-play mobile title in which you apparently erase graffiti with erasers shaped like Dragon Quest characters. We’re also getting an offline version of MMO Dragon Quest X. So yeah, if you wanted more Dragon Quest in your life, you’re getting it and then some. It’s a pity that very few of the games announced have set release dates or platforms, but hopefully, those won’t be far behind.