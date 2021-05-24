Sonic Collection Allegedly Leaked By Retail Listing

We might be getting a new compilation of Sonic games if a recent store leak is any indication. I’d caution anyone against getting too excited, but assuming the rumors are true, we could be getting a collection of new Sonic games to enjoy to celebrate our blue buddy’s 30th anniversary, which happens in late June. Assuming we see any kind of big reveal or official information about it, it likely won’t be until E3 at the earliest.

A French retail site called Sogamely apparently showed a “Sonic Collection EU Version” with no cover art or more information. VGC later added that reports from anonymous insiders confirmed Sega is working on just such a collection, with plans for it to include Sonic 1 and 2, along with other games we don’t yet know about.

It’s worth noting that Sonic’s 30th anniversary is fast approaching, so a compilation celebrating his earliest games would be an apt way to celebrate. We already know we’re getting a new Sonic live-action movie as well as an animated Netflix show. A Sega ad that came to light late last year did promise new games as part of the year-long celebration. Granted, this collection isn’t “new” games, so it’s possible we could get an actual new Sonic release, either in lieu of or in addition to this collection. It’s fun to dream.

By the way, if Sogamely sounds familiar, it’s because this is the same retailer that allegedly leaked a remaster of Sonic Colors, which still hasn’t been officially revealed. That leak has been corroborated by other sources, but I still say we should all take this with a dose of salt. However, with Sega set to make an appearance at this year’s E3 show, it’d be fitting for it to announce a few new Sonic titles then.

