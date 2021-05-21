Meet Your Protagonists In Latest Back 4 Blood Trailer

When it comes to zombie cooperative games, one of the titles that always pops up in the list of recommendations is the Left 4 Dead franchise. That series wouldn’t come out into the market if it wasn’t for the team over at Turtle Rock Studios. Of course, now Left 4 Dead is a Valve-owned IP and it means that we’re waiting around for a third installment which doesn’t seem to be happening.

With that said, there is still very much a market for this IP as fans continue to play the latest installment today with new mods constantly adding more content into the game. However, we have something that may steal away from the Left 4 Dead 2 community and that’s Turtle Rock Studios spiritual successor, Back 4 Blood. It’s a game that generated a ton of anticipation and hype with both veteran fans eager to dive into this game along with newcomers who may not be familiar with Left 4 Dead in general.

Back 4 Blood is looking to expand everything that was built up from Left 4 Dead. We have more diverse enemies to battle against, more storyline, bigger bosses, and a wider cast of characters to take control of. Speaking of all this content a new trailer for the upcoming title has been released which highlights the different characters and even some of the enemy monsters you’ll tackle during your journey.

The group of protagonists is all broken up with their different attributes and abilities whether it’s marksmanship, medic, to a tank-like character. Likewise, similar to the Left 4 Dead franchise, the various monsters will be facing against will also have different unique attributes to make them a bit unique from each other. You can check out the trailer above for the full breakdown of each character and some of the enemies. Meanwhile, players will get a chance to pick up a copy of Back 4 Blood on the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S this October 12, 2021.

Source: YouTube