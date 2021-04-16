Days Gone Comes to PC Next Month

Days Gone joins Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn on the list of former PlayStation exclusives that are now coming to PC. In a news blast today, Sony revealed the game is coming to Steam and the Epic Store on May 18. It’s a bit of a shame that the game will come to a wider audience even as we now know it’s probably not going to get a sequel, but at least it’s a net positive for the PC gamers.

We’ve known for a while that Days Gone was bound for PC at some point. Sony Bend, the development studio behind the game, tweeted the news in February. The PC version of the game will have ultrawide monitor support, an unlocked framerate, a number of graphical improvements, mouse and keyboard as well as controller support, and (of course) a photo mode. The game will also reportedly include all of the post-launch content from the PS4.

This news comes shortly after a report came out that a potential sequel to Days Gone was crushed in the pitch stage by Sony — not because the original didn’t sell well, but because it got a muted critical reception. Of course, there was another reason given: That development time was long and expensive, and that coupled with the fact that the game wasn’t a critical darling made Sony bearish about the sequel.

Interestingly, when PlayStation head honcho Jim Ryan was asked about the PC ports by GQ, he said, “There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognise the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward. The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the calibre of the IP has improved.” Though I doubt it’ll happen, perhaps a decent showing on PC might make Sony reconsider a sequel.

