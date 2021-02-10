Evil Genius 2 Latest Trailer Gives Players A Glimpse Into Gameplay

In Evil Genius 2, players get a simulator where their mastermind an evil genius who is building up a new lair. Players will select their paradise location and start the construction of a lair while training henchmen to do their bidding. As you train your henchmen and keep tabs on your daily tasks to avoid any potential spies that may pop up, your overall goal is to build up a doomsday device with an attempt to conquer the entire world.

There will be four different evil geniuses to pick from as you start your campaign and each will have its unique story narrative. Likewise, you’ll find a variety of henchmen to hire and build-up, though we’re still waiting to see what changes have been made to the overall game since the original installment released back in 2004.

Of course, now we have a new trailer to give players a better look into the gameplay aspect of the upcoming game. There’s plenty of areas covered in this video that are complimented with commentary from the developers. Overall, you’re looking at footage on not only how to craft up your evil lair, but sending out your expendable henchmen along with interrogating suspects that may see your diabolical plan come to a drastic halt.

Currently, we don’t have too much of a wait to endure before we’re able to dive into Evil Genius 2: World Domination for ourselves. Development studio Rebellion Developments have slated the game to release on March 30, 2021, for the PC platform. You can check out the gameplay footage above along with an announcement trailer for the game down below.