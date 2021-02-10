Nintendo Switch Online February Games Revealed

Nintendo, much like Sony and Microsoft, offers a premium tier service. This would grant players the ability to get special discounts and even multiplayer support for their various video game titles owned. However, another big feature that several of these companies offer players is free video game titles. Microsoft and Sony both offer a few video game titles for players to download and enjoy free of charge. They are usually current-generation video game titles and sometimes even new releases.

Players are given an incentive to enjoy these video game titles for as long as they have a premium service subscription. Nintendo on the other hand does something a bit different. Rather than give players new current-generation video game titles to enjoy, they offer a back catalog of titles for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System along with the Nintendo Entertainment System. Today we’re finding out the next few video game titles coming to the service on February 17, 2021.

Super Nintendo Entertainment System

Doomsday Warrior

Psycho Dream

Prehistorik Man

Nintendo Entertainment System

Fire ‘n Ice

Now, these games may have a few fans eager to try out but there are a ton of players out there frustrated over the fact that we’re still missing some big iconic gems for those systems. Titles such as Earthbound and Chrono Trigger are still missing from this service. Not to mention that there are plenty of rumors and pleas to see other platforms get added into the mix. Nintendo has a long line of game consoles and handheld systems that they could potentially add but for now, we’re still just stuck with the SNES and NES.

As mentioned, those games will be added into the mix on February 17, 2021, so you have a week to wait right now before you’ll gain access to these games. Are you disappointed with the picks or do these games being added into the catalog something you’re eager to try out?

Four more titles will be added to the #NES & #SNES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collection on 2/17!



Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Doomsday Warrior

・Psycho Dream

・Prehistorik Man



NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Fire ‘n Ice pic.twitter.com/ObOk5uyw2t — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 10, 2021

Source: Twitter