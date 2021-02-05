Diablo 4 Will Not Release This Year

Everyone knows about the Diablo franchise as it’s an iconic dungeon crawler and over the years we’ve seen three mainline installments to enjoy. It was during BlizzCon 2019 that we got the confirmation of Diablo 4 was in development which would see the familiar isometric RPG action that we’ve come to know and love. Players can expect different class-based heroes such as Barbarians, Sorceress, and Druids.

Outside of the classes we know that this time around players can expect Lilith to be the main enemy you’ll have to face in this upcoming installment. Another aspect of this game that you may find of interest is that there will be a shared online experience which means that as you progress through the game, you’ll find other players in different hub worlds or participating within in-game events.

Of course, it’s not made to be a full MMO game so, during the different raids or in-game campaign moments, you won’t find random players wandering their way into your game. There have been some details slowly making their way out about this game, but one element we’re hoping to see unveiled soon is a release window.

Unfortunately, don’t expect this game to release this year. Recently Activision had an investors call in which the company revealed that Diablo 4 is not expected to release within 2021. That could mean we may see this game hit the market in 2022, but hopefully, we’ll get more concrete details of what to expect from this game later on this year.