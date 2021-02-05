Activision Confirms A New Call Of Duty Game Is Coming This Year

The FPS genre is filled with new video game titles every year. However, among the barrage of games launched into the marketplace, Call of Duty is usually on top of the list. There’s a massive fan base out there that is eager to dive into the latest installment which will bring not only a new campaign but more importantly an active multiplayer community. For fans, this shouldn’t come as a surprise but we’re getting a new Call of Duty installment this year.

Recently Activision was holding an investor’s call which unveiled that a new Call of Duty video game installment is coming out into the marketplace in 2021. That’s something that should be equally pleasing to investors and fans. However, Call of Duty is released annually anymore so that’s not much of a surprise. Instead, this is just a means to confirm that there will be another installment which should at least set aside any rumors that might pop up suggesting the IP is getting a year off.

This should make for an interesting release as we know that Battlefield 6 is also set to launch this year which is an FPS franchise that doesn’t see an annual release. While the two will compete in the marketplace, there’s not much we know about either installment at this point. Activision hasn’t unveiled just what the studio is working on this next installment nor has there been any details about the next Battlefield installment setting.

Whatever each installment ends up bringing out into the marketplace, it’s bound to have quite a few eager fans ready to jump into the video games. With Call of Duty: Warzone being a popular free to play battle royale game still, there is bound to be some crossover content from this next installment brought into the game. It will also be interesting to see if Battlefield will have something to compete with this free-to-play multiplayer title.