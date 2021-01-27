WB Games Confirms Gotham Knights Still On Schedule For 2021

2020 was a pretty terrible year all around. Thanks to the worldwide health pandemic outbreak, there have been so many delays that pushed games out of 2020. This was due to developers transitioning to working from home in order to prevent further spreading this virus around. Now that we are early into 2021, we’re seeing some games get delayed out of 2021 as well. For instance, we just heard word of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum getting pushed into 2022. Not to mention that was just earlier this month that we got word of Hogwarts Legacy also getting pushed out of 2021 .

Fortunately, that’s not going to be the case for Gotham Knights. Recently a fan took to Twitter and reached out to the WB Support Twitter account and asked if Gotham Knights were still planned for this year. According to the reply, there are still plans to bring this game out before the 2021 wraps. Of course, that’s the current status of the game as there’s always the potential of a delay happening later on.

Gotham Knights is an upcoming title that tells a storyline in which Batman has perished. We don’t know how or why, but Bruce Wayne has lost the fight but rather than leaving Gotham City to be devoured by the criminal overlords that would soon pounce at territory, Bruce has sent out one last message. His closest friends were given the alert of his death as he pleas for them to keep Gotham City safe from the evildoers that would deem harm and chaos to its citizens.

Hi Daniel. Gotham Knights is still set to be released sometime this year. For any other announcements, please be sure to follow @GothamKnights ! — WB Games Support (@WBGamesSupport) January 25, 2021

As a result, players in this game will be able to take the role of Batman’s allies in a brand new storyline. In the mix are Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood. We know that this group is attempting to keep Gotham safe from the likes of supervillains that proved to be a nuisance in the past such as Mr. Freeze, but it also will see the rise of some other nefarious criminals such as the Court of Owls, a criminal organization that is somewhat new to the Batman franchise after getting their appearance in The New 52 Batman storyline.

Each character player can take control as will have their own unique attributes and there is a leveling system attached for players who wish to grind for XP. Additionally, this game will allow a two-player co-op that’s apparently drop-in ready. This means that a second player can join in at any time without ruining the gameplay experience or narrative. For now, it looks like we can expect Gotham Knights to hit the market sometime later this year for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.