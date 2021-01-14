Hogwarts Legacy Delay Pushes The Game Outside Of 2021

For a few years now there have been rumors of a Harry Potter RPG title being in the works. Now after going through these different rumors and supposed leaks, we finally received the confirmation through a PlayStation 5 based event in September of 2020. The video game will be taking place in the Harry Potter universe, but years before the events of the narrative or cinematic series. In this game, players will be taking the role of a student at Hogwarts during the 1800s. It’s discovered that there is a powerful ancient magic that is held within the player’s character. Just how you handle that magic either for good or evil seems to be up to the player.

We haven’t seen too much of this game at the time of writing this description, but it looks like it will be an open-world RPG. Players can likely make some upgrades and adjustments to their character’s stats. Meanwhile, you’ll likely explore familiar areas, tame magical creatures, and of course battle against all sorts of hostile foes. For a good, while the game was set to launch in 2021 which had plenty of Harry Potter fans were stoked to get a chance to dive into this game.

Unfortunately, it looks like things have changed as Hogwarts Legacy was delayed out of 2021 and into 2022. The announcement came from Twitter as the studio’s Hogwarts Legacy page noted that the game was delayed out of 2021 to ensure that the development team to bring out a video game that they had intended on when first starting the production.

While we wait to see more marketing materials release for this game, the delay is likely alright with fans. After the less than stellar launch of Cyberpunk 2077, fans are probably all for developers taking their time to ensure the game releases without glaring issues players will have to deal with. Unfortunately, we don’t know just when in 2022 the studio has planned to release Hogwarts Legacy.

