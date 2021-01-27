The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Gets Delayed To 2022

There is no shortage of video games based on popular movies and novels. One of the most cherished high-fantasy franchises available in the marketplace right now is The Lord of the Rings, a timelines journey featuring a compelling narrative and interesting characters. One of those characters is actually getting ready to have his own video game. However, it looks like his debut into the marketplace will be put on hold just a bit longer.

The Lord of the Rings is a massively popular franchise and we’ve even listed out the very best video games you can pick up based on the IP. However, one of the games we were anticipating this year was The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a title that would put players into the role of Gollum. It’s here that we would get a bit more backstory on the character which was being developed by Daedalic Entertainment.

Unfortunately, the game has been pushed out of 2021 and is instead launching next year, 2022. This is due to a recent co-publisher announcement which you’ll find The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, to be put out into the marketplace with the help of Nacon. There’s no specific release date attached to the game so it could be anywhere within 2022, so you might see it at the start of next year to the end of it.

With that said, this narrative action-adventure game is still in the works right now with Daedalic Entertainment. Likewise, whenever it does release into the marketplace you’ll find it available as a cross-generation video game title. Players will be able to pick up The Lord of the Rings: Gollum for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch platforms.