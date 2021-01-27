Top 20 Overlooked Video Games You May Have Missed This Generation

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One released quite a while ago and while we are still waiting to hear more information about the upcoming consoles, perhaps now is a good time to look back and pick up the older video game titles. There are a ton of great video game titles that launched over the years and as a result, some titles may have been missed during your weekly or monthly pickups.

We’re not saying these games below are hidden gems or completely hidden from the public. There are some titles that are big hits but we can’t help but put them on the list because not only are they great, it still may have been an oversight on some gamers minds years later. This list is no in any particular order and we’ll continue to update is over time when more great titles launch for the current generation platforms.

#20 A Plague Tale: Innocence

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: May 14, 2019

A Plague Tale: Innocence is set in 1349 France, where the game world has become ravaged by plague. Rats travel in swarms leaving those who are still alive to carefully traverse the world. But outside of the infected rats, there’s another hostile force to reckon with, the Inquisition. Players take on the role of Amicia De Rune and her younger brother Hugo De Rune with both being pursued by the Inquisition for unknown reasons.

Played in a third-person perspective, this particular game features a strong emphasis on stealth to avoid hostile encounters. Combat is mainly used to distract either guards or swarms of rats and when you’re not attempting to avoid detection. On average, to complete the main story you’ll need to set aside about ten hours so if you’re looking for something to sit back and enjoy on an empty weekend, we suggest giving this game a shot.

#19 Erica

Developer: Flavourworks

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4

Release: August 19, 2019

Erica is a game that was developed by Flavourworks. In this title, players step into the role of a young woman named Erica on a quest to solve a murder. This is a live-action video game title much like the Netflix Bandersnatch interactive game but as of right now, it’s a PlayStation 4 video game exclusive.

Players end up in a murder mystery and as you progress, Erica will start to unravel new truths and secrets behind her family history and her childhood. It’s an interactive story so while you can watch the narrative play out, there are multiple choices that will be presented to players that will branch the storyline. This game will offer some replay value as well since your choices could lead to a unique story ending.

#18 The Surge

Developer: Deck13 Interactive

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: May 16, 2017

The Surge follows a future in which mankind had successfully consumed all of the basic resources needed to survive. This has left a strain of environmental diseases and crisis. Needing the use of exoskeletons to battle the infected, players must track down new technologies as they attempt to rid the world from those corrupted. Outside of being able to tweak the suits and augmentations for your character, you’ll find combat to be a bit strategic in both planning your attacks and defenses.

#17 What Remains of Edith Finch

Developer: Giant Sparrow

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: April 25, 2017

What Remains of Edith Finch is a title from developers Giant Sparrow, the team behind The Unfinished Swan. Overall, the video game follows Edith Finch as he begins to explore a colossal house owned by her family. As she learns more of her family history, she begins to discover what happened to each member during their last day alive. It’s up to you as fit together the puzzle pieces which will reveal this family history. This is a walking simulator type video game which means that you shouldn’t expect too much action sequences but as a result the game is more focused on delivering an in-depth narrative journey.

#16 Life is Strange

Developer: Dontnod Entertainment

Publisher: Square Enix, Feral Interactive, Black Wing Foundation

Platforms: Android, iOS, PC, PS3, PS4, X360, XBO

Release: January 30, 2015

Life is Strange is one of those games that at first glance doesn’t seem to be something that would have such a deep narrative. But when you give it a try, you’ll have a terrible time when it comes to setting the controller down. There are so many elements to the narrative and journey Dontnod Entertainment takes you that it’s easily a great title recommendation for those that want a deeper story or to those that might not be extremely skilled when it comes to gaming.

Within the game, players take the role of a young adult named Max who is in her senior year of high school after she was accepted into a prestigious academy featuring a desirable photography course. This school actually takes Max back to her hometown of Arcadia Bay, Oregon and it’s with her return that she stumbles upon her past best Friend, Chloe.

Years have passed since Max left with her parents and their friendship slowly chipped away into nothing more than acquaintances. However, one day Max discovers she has a supernatural ability to reverse time and through it, she is able to rekindle her friendship with Chloe. But with all that said, there is something deeper that resides in Arcadia Bay and this game definitely doesn’t hold back.

#15 Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas

Developer: Cornfox & Bros.

Publisher: FDG Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, PSV, Android, iOS, NS

Release: November 14, 2013

Oceanhorn first released on iOS back in 2013 but since then it gained a massive following. If you ever wanted to enjoy a The Legend of Zelda like video game without owning a Nintendo device then this is your best bet. Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas follows an unnamed protagonist who stranded in a land and must seek out his missing father along with defeating a slews of creatures that are scattered about. Just like the early video game titles from The Legend of Zelda franchise, this is an overhead action RPG with dungeons to explore and a collection of weapons to gather. While it has a strong following that allowed the game to release on other platforms, there is likely a few that may have missed out on this title. We highly recommend going back and trying it out.

#14 Rogue Legacy

Developer: Cellar Door Games

Publisher: Cellar Door Games

Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, PSV, XBO

Release: July 29, 2014

Rogue Legacy is a unique platformer that lets players explore randomly generated dungeons where they will meet up and battle against various bosses. What makes this game a bit unique is that each time a player dies they receive a new character. Each character, however, comes with its own genetic peculiarities which could mean color-blindness, making the game display in only black and white or their character could have ADHD which will allow the player move faster.

#13 Yakuza 0

Developer: Sega

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PS3, PS4, PC

Release: January 24, 2017

Okay we know Yakuza is well-known but I think what may hold people back from trying the series out is that the franchise has a number of installments already. For those who are not wanting to go back to the days of the PlayStation 2 may have passed on the later installments. Recently, Sega put out Yakuza 0 which is the prequel to the series meaning that this would be a great starting point to the entire franchise for both veterans and newcomers. This action-adventure title that follows Japanese gangs. Best of all, if you enjoy the game then you can enjoy a remake of Yakuza and Yakuza 2 with the Yakuza Kiwami releases.

#12 Oxenfree

Developer: Night School Studio

Publisher: Night School Studio

Platforms: PC, XBO, PS4, NS, iOS, Android

Release: January 15, 2016

If you enjoy adventure titles with a horror supernatural spin then you have to try Oxenfree. The game puts players into a character named Alex a teenage female who goes out to a remote island for a weekend party. Something amiss happens and as a result, Alex is left trying to figure out where her group of friends wandered off to and just how to escape the island. The title offers a series of dialogue choices and depending on what you pick will have consequences which ultimately determines what ending players will get.

#11 Mad Max

Developer: Avalanche Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: September 1, 2015

Mad Max may have been overlooked a bit when it first launched into the market. Most games based off of films or television series tends to not do so well and likewise, Mad Max launched the same day as Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. If you missed out on this title then you’ll want to go back and give it a go today. Gamers will explore a giant desert wasteland as they battle foes in vehicle-based combat and it’s honestly a great game. Now will it blow you away and worth picking up over some of the other triple AAA releases? Not really. But if you’re looking for a title to hold you over for the next big release then you may be surprised by Avalanche Studios Mad Max.

#10 Infamous First Light

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Platforms: PS4

Release: August 26, 2014

Infamous got its big start during the PlayStation 3 in 2009 with its latest release being Infamous: First Light. This installment came out in 2014 so its been a few years and early into the release of the PlayStation 4. This is a standalone DLC that came out after Infamous: Second Son though setup prior to the events of Infamous: Second Son. Players take on the role of a young conduit and offers a bit more backstory if you went in already and played Infamous: Second Son. While it’s not a long video game by any means, you’ll complete it in only about four hours, but if you enjoyed the gameplay of Infamous and have yet to give this title a try then you’ll likely have a pleasant experience going through it.

#9 LittleBigPlanet 3

Developer: Sumo Digital

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Platforms: PS3, PS4

Release: November 18, 2014

Currently the last installment to the LittleBigPlanet main series, LittleBigPlanet 3 offers gamers a new puzzle-platformer to enjoy with a friend. Overall, the game follows the same gameplay mechanics as the past two main entries of the series. The third installment to the series brings in three additional characters which offers their own unique abilities and that will come to play in solving certain puzzles through the campaign.

Luckily, if you complete the game, the development team has allowed user created levels to be uploaded to go through. Likewise, players are able to craft their own levels and upload them for other gamers to enjoy.

#8 Gravity Rush 2

Developer: SIE Japan Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4

Release: January 20, 2017

Gravity Rush 2 picks up right after the events of Gravity Rush. The story will follow princess Kat after a gravity storm hits and sucks Kat, Raven, and Syd into a gravitational whirlpool landing them into a mining settlement called Banga village. Much like the previous pick on our list, inFamous: Second Son, Gravity Rush 2 has a past installment available. The first installment, simply titled Gravity Rush, gamers can enjoy the game on the PlayStation 4 along with the latest PlayStation handheld device, the PlayStation Vita. If the first installment does have you interested, we suggest picking up the PlayStation 4 copy as its the superior edition, being a remastered release from the original PlayStation Vita title.

#7 Soma

Developer: Frictional Games

Publisher: Frictional Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: September 22, 2015

Frictional Games are fantastic developers who know how to create terrifying video games as they previously released Penumbra and Amnesia. Their latest release falls right in line with the past two IP launches. Soma is a survival horror title that puts players into an underwater remote research facility. Within the game, players take on the role of Simon Jarrett who must uncover the truth behind the facility that’s gone rogue with machines taking on more human characteristics.

If you’re familiar Amnesia, Soma takes on the similar gameplay style in that players will be keen to take a stealthy approach when dealing with the enemy. It’s best to avoid danger when possible while searching for clues and solving puzzles.

#6 Night In The Woods

Developer: Infinite Fall, Secret Lab, 22nd Century Toys

Publisher: Finji

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS, iOS, Android

Release: February 21, 2017

Night in the Woods is another title that has become a favorite for fans of the adventure genre. Within the game, players take on the role of a young character by the name of Mae who dropped out of college. Now back at her hometown and living with her parents, Mae discovers how much time has passed which changed not only her hometown but the friends that she grew up with. This adventure title quickly takes Mae into the woods where she begins to uncover a hidden secret that the town kept long ago. Digging deeper into the history of Possum Springs, Mae will learn of the reason the coal mines were officially shutdown and the disappearance of her childhood friend.

#5 Axiom Verge

Developer: Thomas Happ Games

Publisher: Thomas Happ Games

Platforms: PS4, PC, PSV, Wii U, XBO, NS

Release: March 31, 2015

Axiom Verge is an indie video game which was inspired by classic titles like Metroid, Contra, and Bionic Commando. The story of Axiom Verge is based around a scientist that awakes from a lab accident and discovers that he is stranded on an alien world. Now the scientist must explore the terrain, gather power-ups, face alien creatures, and ultimately make his way back home. If you enjoyed classic NES and SNES titles then you’ll want to check out Axiom Verge.

#4 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Developer: Ninja Theory

Publisher: Ninja Theory

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: August 8, 2017

Hellblade is a hack-and-slash title described as an independent AAA video game from Ninja Theory because of the game being developed by a small indie studio though with the level of detail expected from a major AAA video game release. The story of Hellblade follows a Celtic warrior named Senua as she travels through Hell. However, this Hell that Senua is seeing is through her own psychotic manifestations. Senua suffers from hallucinations, delusions, anxiety, and depression. Because of these illnesses, our protagonist must embark on a very personal journey.

#3 Nioh

Developer: Team Ninja

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PC

Release: February 7, 2017

Team Ninja, developers behind Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden, has been working hard on Nioh since 2004. The video game is an action role-playing video game set in the early 1600s. Players take on the role of William, a blonde-haired westerner who arrives in Japan seeking out a particular foe. This is a Dark Souls style video game but obviously set in a Ninja Gaiden style universe. While the narrative won’t blow you away, the gameplay will definitely keep you interested especially if you enjoy the carefully planned attacks and block mechanics.

#2 Overcooked

Developer: Ghost Town Games

Publisher: Team17

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: August 2, 2016

Overcooked is a cooking simulator type video game. Developed by Ghost Town Games, players take on the role of a chef who must prepare a variety of meals within the time limit. However, the game is filled with obstacles and hazards forcing players to quickly work together in order to send out the desired meal recipes that come up. Being a relatively new release, the game has become a massive hit and a must play if you enjoy quirky arcade style co-op games.

#1 Tacoma

Developer: Fullbright

Publisher: Fullbright

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: August 2, 2017

From the developer who brought out the critical acclaimed hit Gone Home comes Tacoma. This is Fullbright’s latest release. This is another adventure single-player title but set on a space station in 2088. Within the game players will take control of a character named Amy who arrives at the station to find everyone missing and it’s your goal to figure out what happened. With the use of her augmented reality device, Amy is able to unlock clues and past events to piece together the time leading up to her arrival.